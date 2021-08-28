Waynesboro football team's return to Shenandoah District begins with loss to Riverheads

GREENVILLE — Even short-handed the Riverheads football program is still a powerhouse.
The Gladiators, despite the absence of 14 players for various reasons, managed to roll up 55 points Friday night en route to a 55-14 victory over the vastly-improved Waynesboro Little Giants in the 2021 season and Shenandoah District opener for both schools.
The game was the first for Waynesboro in its new district after moving over from the Valley District where the Giants had mainly played for decades.
Several of the missing Riverheads players were starters, but head coach Robert Casto just plugs in another player as the Gladiators’ winning streak reached 37 straight dating back to 2018.
“When someone ahead of you goes down, we expect the next player up to be prepared and ready to play,” Casto said. “That is how we do things here.
“The veterans that played did what we expected, and we had some others that were unproven who had to step in and they didn’t do badly. Those on the defensive side really stepped up.”
Even though the Gladiators played their last spring game on May 1, which left a short turnaround period, Casto said the team still needs time to come together again.
“A lot of those guys out on the field tonight didn’t see a lot of playing time in the spring,” he said. “You just don’t flip a switch. We will get better each week like we do every year.”
Casto also doesn’t get caught up in who’s there and who isn’t there.
“You have to go play the game with what you have,” he said. “Missing players is the nature of the beast. I can’t worry about it. You put 11 guys out on the field and see what happens.”
What happened was just another runaway victory for the five-time defending Class 1 state champions.
The city/county neighbors were playing for the first time since 2016, and just the ninth time overall. Surprisingly, Friday’s victory gave the Gladiators the upper hand in the series for first time at 5-4. Waynesboro won the first four contests from 1970-73 by a lopsided margin of 175-12, but in the Casto years, Riverheads has dominated the last five meetings to the tune of 228-103. The Gladiators won 48-7 in the last clash in 2016, which also happens to coincide with the start of Riverheads’ current state-championship streak.
“That Waynesboro team out there tonight was the best I have played against,” Casto said. “They have a lot of good pieces and a good plan in place down there.”
The player shortage wasn’t limited to the Gladiators as Waynesboro also had players missing because of injuries.
“We had guys out there stepping up in positions they didn’t know they would be playing until today,” Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis said. “We weren’t planning on as many two-way guys on the field, but the injuries changed those plans. They gave it their all tonight, and that is all you can ask.”
The Gladiators had the good, the bad and at times the downright ugly in the first half, but still enjoyed a 28-0 lead at the break.
» The good: an 80-yard, 13-play drive on the first series of 2021. The Gladiators started so deep after a penalty on the kickoff, but Cayden Cook-Cash capped the nearly six-minute march with a 6-yard TD run.
» The good: the special teams when the snap on Waynesboro’s first series sailed over punter Blake Jones’ head. Jones couldn’t corral the ball near the goal line and Cole Burton picked it up at the 3 and stepped into the end zone for a 14-0 lead with 4:41 left in the opening quarter.
» The good: the defense stopped Waynesboro on downs at Riverheads’ 35, and the offense went 75 yards in six plays, which Burton started with a 35-yard run. Aiden Miller finished the series with a 1-yard scamper.
» The bad: a lost fumble on the following play after Burton’s 44-yard run at put the ball on Waynesboro’s 38.
» The ugly: one of the most bizarre series ever seen. Jones’ punt pinned the Gladiators at the 2, and on the first play, Cook-Cash ripped off what appeared to be a 98-yard TD romp only to be called back by an illegal block. Over the next seven plays, the flags flew against Riverheads three more times (all told, 39 yards worth on the four penalties) and the ball hadn’t even reach 20. On third-and-22 at the 8, Bennett Dunlap roped a 34-yard connection to Landon Lighter for a most unlikely first down at the 42. The offense clicked from there behind runs of 17 yards from Burton and 33 from Cook-Cash to put the ball at Waynesboro’s 11. Two plays later, Miller swept the left side from 7 yards out for a 28-0 advantage with only 31 seconds left in the half.
“The kids were just trying to be aggressive and sometimes penalties happen in those situations,” Casto said.
Jarvis said lack of execution hampered the team in the first quarter.
“We weren’t executing well enough to move the ball,” he said. “Once we finally started to execute, the ball started moving better.”
Air Casto took over the show to begin the second half. On Riverheads’ first offensive snap, the Giants left Lightner uncovered on the outside and the result was a 44-yard scoring strike down the left sideline.
After a Waynesboro punt, the Gladiators drove 48 yards in seven plays with Lightner hauling in a 6-yard crossing pattern from Dunlap. For the game, the Dunlap-to-Lightner combo worked for four receptions for 103 yards.
The defense scored the team’s third TD of the quarter when Luke Bryant scooped up a loose on the first play after the kickoff, and raced in from 17 yards as the Gladiators led 49-0 after three periods.
Waynesboro averted the shutout with a pair of long TD runs of 50 and 68 yards by Ryan Barbour in the fourth quarter.
“Ryan is one of those kids that ended up having to play both ways because of an injury,” Jarvis said. “There was no relief for him. He was taking a beating on both sides of the ball, but he never backed down.”
Barbour finished with a game-high 169 yards on 10 carries.
Riverheads’ Dawson Brackman scored his first career touchdown on an 11-yard run to finish the Gladiators’ scoring.
The Gladiators finished with 356 yards rushing and 459 yards of total offense. Cook-Cash led the ground assault with 123 yards on 13 carries, while Burton gained 106 on only five snaps. Miller added 69 yards on 12 rushes.
“We are just glad to be playing football,” Casto said. “It was great to have the crowd back for the fans to enjoy watching in person.”
Riverheads renews its once-fierce rivalry with Parry McCluer at home next Friday. The Gladiators and Blues staged epic battles in the mid-1970s to 1981 when legendary head coaches Tony DeMacio and Bob Williams patrolled the sidelines. From 1974-1997, the Blues won 12 of 15 meetings, but in the span from 1998-2012, when the teams last played each other, the Gladiators have turned the tables by winning 14 of 15.
Waynesboro’s schedule doesn’t get any easier next Friday as the Giants celebrate their home-opener against U.S. 340 rival Stuarts Draft, a team that has played in the last two Class 2 state championship games.
“We have to play all our district games at the beginning of the season because of switching districts in the middle of the scheduling cycle,” Jarvis said. “The biggest improvement in a team usually comes between the first and second weeks. I will be anxious to see how the kids respond next week.”
RIVERHEADS 55, WAYNESBORO 14
WAYNESBORO 0 0 0 14 — 14
RIVERHEADS 14 14 21 6 — 55
First Quarter
RIV — Cook-Cash 6 run (Robson kick)
RIV — Burton 3 fumble return (Robson kick)
Second Quarter
RIV — Miller 1 run (Robson kick)
RIV — Miller 7 run (Robson kick)
Third Quarter
RIV — Lightner 44 pass from Dunlap (Robson kick)
RIV — Lightner 6 pass from Dunlap (Robson kick)
RIV — Bryant 17 fumble return (Robson kick)
Fourth Quarter
WAY — Barbour 48 run (Palacios kick)
RIV — Brackman 11 run (kick failed)
WAY — Barbourt 68 run (Palacios kick)