Waynesboro football team's return to Shenandoah District begins with loss to Riverheads

The Gladiators had the good, the bad and at times the downright ugly in the first half, but still enjoyed a 28-0 lead at the break.

» The good: an 80-yard, 13-play drive on the first series of 2021. The Gladiators started so deep after a penalty on the kickoff, but Cayden Cook-Cash capped the nearly six-minute march with a 6-yard TD run.

» The good: the special teams when the snap on Waynesboro’s first series sailed over punter Blake Jones’ head. Jones couldn’t corral the ball near the goal line and Cole Burton picked it up at the 3 and stepped into the end zone for a 14-0 lead with 4:41 left in the opening quarter.

» The good: the defense stopped Waynesboro on downs at Riverheads’ 35, and the offense went 75 yards in six plays, which Burton started with a 35-yard run. Aiden Miller finished the series with a 1-yard scamper.

» The bad: a lost fumble on the following play after Burton’s 44-yard run at put the ball on Waynesboro’s 38.