Waynesboro girls basketball rides dominant opening quarter to win over Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — It’s hard to ask for a better start.

Waynesboro jumped on Stuarts Draft in a 13-1 first quarter which propelled the Little Giants to a 38-26 victory in Shenandoah District girls basketball action. The win marks the fourth out of the last five games for Waynesboro.

“I told them when we first started that we had to start strong because I knew these girls were coming off a loss and wanted this bad,” said Trisha Bruce, a Waynesboro assistant coach who covered head coaching duties on Tuesday while Skylar Napier was out due to illness. “We had to step it up. That’s all it was.”

The Cougars had no answer for Waynesboro’s stifling defense in the opening quarter. The Little Giants rejected chances at the rim and gathered steals to prevent Draft from converting a field goal for the opening eight minutes. Sophomore Shyla Williams notched six points in the frame to aid her team in jumping to the early lead.

Kaitlyn Hull opened the second quarter with a triple to give the Giants a 15-point lead, but Draft began to make progress. The Cougars executed well in the paint as they started converting looks.

The Cougars’ offensive momentum carried into the third quarter as they continued to narrow the lead inch by inch.

Draft’s closest opportunity to getting back in the game occurred in the fourth quarter when Taylor Chappell nailed back-to-back baskets to cut the deficit to only 7 points, the fewest since the opening minutes.

Waynesboro responded, with Williams and Hull stepping up defensively and offensively to put the Giants back up by 16.

“We came over here, and we were like, ‘listen, we have to step it up right here, right now, or they’re going to come back and beat us,’” Bruce said. “Our two captains, Kaitlyn and Shyla, told the girls that they either push or lose the game. They pushed.”

The Cougars had one last 6-0 run in them, but it was too late to come back before the buzzer sounded.

Williams led all scorers with 18 points, while Hull scored 12.

For Draft, Chappell and Megan Walter both scored 8 points.

Stuarts Draft falls to 3-14 (2-7) with the loss and plays next at Staunton on Friday.

Waynesboro improves to 6-12 (4-4) and will play Buffalo Gap on Friday.

The win marked four victories in the Little Giants’ past five contests, something Bruce hopes the community notices.

“I hope other people see that our girls are trying very hard,” Bruce said. “I hope we get people in the stands and get Waynesboro a good reputation again.”

WAYNESBORO 38, STUARTS DRAFT 26

WAYNESBORO 13 8 8 9 — 38

STUART DRAFT 1 9 8 8 — 26

WAYNESBORO (38) — Gett 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Williams 5 8-17 18, Hull 4 3-3 12, Eubanks 1 1-1 3, Smith 0 0-1 0, Sites, Diggs, Staton, Goodwin, Graham, TOTALS 12 13-25 38.

STUARTS DRAFT (26) —Chappell 4 0-6 8, Walter 3 2-2 8, Morris 1 1-2 3, Mason 1 0-0 2, Swanson 1 0-0 2, Sorrells 1 1-2 3, Cox 0 0-1 0, Puckett, Haliburton, Gates, Wells, Brooks, Bryan TOTALS 11 4-13 26.