Waynesboro girls basketball team beats Riverheads on the road

GREENVILLE — The Waynesboro girls basketball team is trending in the right direction.

The Little Giants held on late to defeat Riverheads 49-45 in Shenandoah District action to capture their second consecutive win and third in their last five games.

“I hope it does extremely well for their confidence because they deserve it,” Waynesboro head coach Skylar Napier said. “We’ve been waiting for a very long time. They are capable. I’ve told them that they are capable, and this proves that it’s ours if we want it.”

The game started slowly for Waynesboro, as the Gladiators found success inside early to lead 8-2 with 2:46 left in the first. However, the Little Giants responded with a 7-2 run to bring the game within one entering the second quarter.

The bank opened for freshman Morgan Sites in the second quarter, as she banked in three shots, including two triples, to rack up 10 points in the second. However, despite the strong performance, the Gladiators carried a two-point advantage into the intermission.

Back-to-back baskets by senior Taia Chandler put the Gladiators up by eight early in the third quarter, but Waynesboro continued to fight. Freshman Aaliyah Diggs nailed a pair of triples to aid the Giants in tying the game, and Sites converted through contact on the following possession to give her team a 35-33 lead with 1:51 left in the third quarter.

“They were doing well moving their feet and drawing fouls offensively and just working to our advantage,” Napier said.

Nursing a two-point lead entering the final period, Waynesboro slowed down the game, often looking to pass for extended periods before attempting to score.

“The goal was to delay the game since we were up,” Napier said. “They did well at rotating the ball and only scoring if we needed to.”

Waynesboro maintained an advantage throughout the quarter, and sophomore Shyla Williams nailed a clutch free throw with just over a minute left to make it a two-point possession game. The clutch free-throw shooting continued, as junior Kaitlyn Hull nailed two free throws with 20 seconds left to ice the game.

Sites led the Little Giants with 14 points. Chandler provided 12 for the Gladiators.

The Little Giants improve to 4-11 (2-3) with the win and will host Wilson Memorial on Friday night.

WAYNESBORO 49, RIVERHEADS 45

WAYNESBORO 9 14 14 12 — 49

RIVERHEADS 10 15 10 10 — 45

RIVERHEADS (45) — Chandler 6 0-2 12, Shirley 5 1-4 11, Poole 1 0-0 2, Robertson 1 0-0 2, Ralston 2 8-9 12, Golladay 2 2-2 6, Myrtle, Collins, TOTALS 17 12-21 45.

WAYNESBORO (49) — Gett 0 1-2 1 Johnson 2 0-0 5, Goodwin 1 0-2 2, Sites 6 0-3 14, Diggs 3 1-2 9, Hull 3 3-6 9, Eubanks 3 0-2 6, Staton, Smith, Graham, TOTALS 17 5-17 49.