Waynesboro girls basketball team falls at home to Broadway

The Waynesboro girls basketball team improved dramatically over their season-opener against Broadway, but the Gobblers again got the upper hand Friday night.

Broadway overcame a sloppy offensive start to orchestrate a well-rounded team effort, prevailing over the Little Giants, 61-40, with four scorers registering double-digit points.

“I feel like we still have a few minor adjustments we have to figure out, like our turnovers at the beginning off bad passes,” Waynesboro head coach Skylar Napier said. “Those are fixable. We couldn’t stop them from driving, which also hurt us. We’ve got to be quicker on defense.”

Both teams struggled with turnovers early in the contest, but the Gobblers converted more opportunities to take a five-point advantage into the second quarter.

Waynesboro went on a 5-0 run to open the second and even the game at 14, but the Little Giants faltered from that point while Broadway found its footing. The Gobblers responded with a 10-0 run of their own, taking a 26-16 lead into halftime.

The Little Giants showed offensive flashes in the third quarter, including going on a 10-3 run, which ended with 30 seconds left in the period. However, Broadway still expanded its lead to 12 points by continuing to control the paint offensively.

Broadway freshman April Gingerich put an exclamation point on the win with 10 fourth-quarter points to help her team cruise to the 21-point-victory.

Gingerich led her team with 17 points. Kaley Runion and Lily Gatesman both provided 14 points.

Waynesboro junior Kaitlyn Hull scored 11 points for the Giants, while Shyla Williams scored nine.

With the loss, Waynesboro drops to 1-4 on the season. They will host Spotswood (4-0) on Monday.

As the season progresses, Napier hopes her team, which features eight freshmen or sophomores, continues to buy into the program's vision.

“They are small, and they are young. They need to believe in themselves,” Napier said. “They are capable of doing big things. I need them to believe that.”

BROADWAY 61, WAYNESBORO 40

BROADWAY 14 12 14 21 — 61

WAYNESBORO 9 7 11 12 — 40

WAYNESBORO (40) — Williams 3 3-4 9, Hull 3 4-4 11, Gett 2 0-0 6, Johnson 3 0-0 8, Sites 0 3-6 3, Goodwin 1 0-0 2, Cardamone 0 1-2 1, Eubanks 0 0-2 0, Staton, Diggs, Smith, Graham, TOTALS 12 11-18 40.¬¬

BROADWAY (61) — Runion 5 3-6 14, Wheeler 2 6-8 11, Gatesman 4 6-7 14, Gingerich 7 3-4 17, Bacon 2 1-5 5, Billmeyer 0 0-2 0, Wimer, Deavers, Tinnell, Janzen, Dingus, TOTALS 19 19-31 61.