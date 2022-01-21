 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Waynesboro girls basketball team falls at home to Staunton

Staunton High School’s Emma Witt scored a game-high 41 points and the Storm slipped by a feisty Waynesboro Little Giants ball club 61-49 in Shenandoah District girls basketball action Friday night.

Staunton’s lead was only two points early, 14-12, but the Storm pulled away in the second half. Serenity Jackson led the Little Giants with 14 points. Shyla Williams put in 12 points and Kaitlyn Hull added 10 points.

“This is the first time I felt like we played an entire game beginning to end,” Waynesboro coach Skylar Napier said. “The effort was there. The improvements were there. It just happens to go that way sometimes.”

There was no junior varsity contest.

