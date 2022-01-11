Waynesboro girls basketball team falls on road to Buffalo Gap

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap may not have earned many style points Tuesday night, but the Bison earned the all-important victory after whipping the Waynesboro Little Giants 53-20 in Shenandoah District girls basketball.

The Bison suffered through long stretches of shooting woes, but the defense more than compensated by limiting Waynesboro to only six field goals and forcing 36 turnovers.

“It may not have always been pretty at times, but we got the W and that’s all that counts,” Buffalo Gap head coach Phillip Morgan said. “We had our scoring issues at times, but the defensive effort was there all night. I am happy with the end result.”

Gap (8-4, 2-1) has won its last two district contests since opening with a loss at Staunton. The Bison have won three straight overall with each victory coming against Class 3 competition, including a big road win Saturday at Wilson Memorial, which gives them a huge boost in the Region 1B power ratings. Gap has only two games remaining against a Class 1 opponent, both with county and regional rival Riverheads.

“I like where we are at right now,” said Morgan of his team, which came into the night No. 3 in Region 1B behind Rappahannock County and Altavista. “We are putting together wins, which translates into points for a high seeding in the postseason.”

Waynesboro (1-9, 0-1) was playing for the first time since Dec. 22 when the Giants were enjoying their lone victory of the season at Heritage-Lynchburg. Since then they had a home rematch with the Pioneers postponed by health and safety protocols, while Mother Nature wrapped out two district clashes against Wilson Memorial and Stuarts Draft last week.

“That long break really hurt us,” Waynesboro head coach Skylar Napier said. “We were feeling good about getting the first win, and then we haven’t played since. Despite that win, we still knew we had a long ways to go, but that break pushed us back.”

The Bison received a huge boost to their rotation with the return to action by junior Ava Cline. Cline hadn’t been on the court or any other athletic event since blowing out her left knee in February during Gap’s quarterfinal loss to Stonewall Jackson (now Mountain View) in the Region 2B tournament.

“It was really nerve-wrecking when I stepped out there,” Cline said. “I am so glad to be back with my teammates. It has been a long time coming with lots of rehabbing and there still is more rehabbing ahead. I felt rusty and out of time in the early going until I got a feel for being back on the court.

“I am so thankful for the support my teammates showed me,” she said. “They were right there to help push me through the hard times.”

Cline’s entrance into the game at the 4:02 mark of the first quarter also coincided with the Bison finally getting on the scoreboard. Ryleigh Clark broke a scoreless game with a free throw. Then Bailey Talley converted a turnover into a basket and Cline fed Emily Minter off the break for a 5-0 lead.

The Giants, who committed 11 first-quarter turnovers, didn’t score until 2:19 left in the period on Shyla Williams’ jumper, but the Bison finished on a 5-0 run that featured three free throws by Cline, including two after being fouled with no time left on the clock.

Gap’s shooting problems extended into the second quarter as the Giants stayed in touch at 12-8 before the Bison finally found some offense, finishing the half on a 10-0 spurt for a 22-8 advantage as the Giants had 12 more turnovers in the period. Cline and Clark each had three points during the late surge.

The Bison extended the margin to 30-10 at the 4:51 mark of the third quarter and cruised home from there.

“We didn’t have great rhythm offensively in the first half,” Morgan said. “But we started the third quarter well and got our rhythm going a little bit.”

Napier said the game would have been closer of they had played closer to their potential.

“The turnovers and missed shots really hurt us,” she said. “The kids are really hard on themselves when they make a mistake. I keep telling them you have to look past them and focus to the next possession. They have to learn to believe in themselves.”

Talley was the lone Bison in double figures with 12 points, but Paige Fix, Cline and Clark were close with nine apiece.

Kemani Dunson led the Giants with seven.

The Bison are right back in action Wednesday for a makeup road trip to Nelson County in their final nondistrict game. Gap is then idle for the rest of the week and was scheduled to hop exclusively into district action Monday for a home makeup clash with Stuarts Draft, but that game has been postponed because the Cougars are on pause for health and safety protocols. The Bison now host Fort Defiance in Tuesday.

Waynesboro is participating in the Rock The Ribbon Roundball Classic at Rockbridge County High School at 5:30 p.m. Friday where the Giants battle high-flying Fort Defiance. The game counts as the Giants’ district home contest against the Indians.

Waynesboro won the jayvee game 24-21 behind Aaliyah Diggs’ 12 points, while Jordan Smith tallied eight. Karah Richie led the Bison with 11.

BUFFALO GAP 53, WAYNESBORO 20

WAYNESBORO 2 6 5 7 — 20

BUFFALO GAP 10 12 15 16 — 53

WAYNESBORO (20) — Pietrowski 1 0-0 2, Dunson 3 1-6 7, Goodwin 1 2-2 4, Staton 0 1-2 1, Williams 1 2-3 4, Hull 0 2-2 2, Jackson 0 0-1 0, Cardamone, Johnson, Graham, TOTALS 6 8-16 20.

BUFFALO GAP (53) — Emurian 1 0-0 3, Cline 2 5-9 9, Talley 5 2-4 12, Sherrill 2 0-0 4, Minter 1 0-0 2, Fix 4 1-2 9, Coffman 2 1-2 6, Clark 3 3-4 9, TOTALS 19 12-22 53.