Waynesboro girls basketball team falls to Buffalo Gap

Waynesboro coach Skylar Napier doesn’t need to watch game film to figure out what happened Tuesday night.

The opposing team, Buffalo Gap, hustled all out for 32 minutes.

Napier’s team, the Little Giants, showed flashes of that same intensity, too.

Just not 32 minutes worth.

The Bison closed the first quarter on a 10-0 run and never looked back as Buffalo Gap knocked off Waynesboro 64-30 in Shenandoah District girls basketball action.

“I feel like Buffalo Gap out-hustled us,” Napier said. “We hustled at times, but we’ve got to do that the whole game.”

The Bison were paced by junior guard Chloe Emurian, who poured in a game-high 20 points while sinking all seven free throw attempts.

“She is a tireless worker for us,” Buffalo Gap girls basketball coach Phillip Morgan said. “She’s our top rebounder. She gets a lot of stick-backs. She played well tonight, especially hitting free throws and stuff like that.”

Bailey Talley reached double figures with 14 points, and Hannah Coffman added 12 points in the Bison win.

“It was great to get one (win),” Morgan said. “We’ve gone through a stretch where we’ve lost some close ones, and we had some we thought we were going to get and didn’t pull them out. So now we get to come tomorrow night on the road (to Mountain View) and try to do it again.”

Kalela Johnson scored eight points in the Little Giant loss, and teammate Aaliyah Diggs added seven points.

Waynesboro won the junior varsity contest 34-17. Shay Howard led the Little Giants with eight points. Rachel Showalter had 11 points for the Bison in a losing effort.

BUFFALO GAP 64, WAYNESBORO 30

BUFFALO GAP 23 15 14 12 — 64

WAYNESBORO 10 7 7 6 — 30

BUFFALO GAP (64) — Richie 1 0-0 2, Emurian 6 7-7 20, Bradley 4 0-0 9, Talley 6 1-5 14, Hemp 2 2-3 6, Carter 0 1-2 1, Cline 0 0-2 0, Coffman 5 1-3 12, Huffer, Miller, TOTALS 24 12-22 64.

WAYNESBORO (30) — Gett 1 0-0 2 Johnson 3 0-0 8, Goodwin 1 0-0 2, Sites 0 3-6 3, Diggs 2 2-2 7, Staton 0 1-2 1 , Hull 1 2-4 4, Eubanks 1 1-2 3, Smith, Graham, TOTALS 9 9-16 30.