The Little Giants ended Tuesday’s game on a solid note, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a large early deficit.

Fort Defiance rode a solid night from three-point-land to a 77-64 win over Waynesboro in Shenandoah District girls basketball action.

“We did what we needed to do tonight,” Fort Defiance head coach Mike Gale said. “We were down to eight bodies tonight, and we had to do some things that we haven’t done. I appreciate the effort, and the first half was good offensively.”

The Indians opened the game on a 9-0 run, dominating on the fastbreak early and often. Waynesboro recovered to bring the score back within two, but Fort Defiance executed another 11-2 run to end the quarter and carry a double-digit advantage into the second quarter.

Fort controlled the games on both ends of the court in the second quarter, grabbing steals and converting turnovers into easy buckets. Junior Trinity Hedrick led the way for the Indians with 15 points in the opening half, as her team led by 20.

Junior Mia Alexander nailed three triples in the third quarter, including an elusive four-point play, as she racked up 12 points in the period. The Indians three-point shooting extended their lead to nearly 30 points as they entered the final eight minutes.

Waynesboro came alive in the fourth, opening the frame with a 10-1 run. The Little Giants shored up the defensive issues that plagued them the first three quarters, as they outscored the Indians 26-11 in the final eight minutes.

Alexander led all scorers with 23 points, while Hedrick piled up 20.

Kaitlyn Hull led the Giants with 19 points, while Aaliyah Diggs scored 17.

The Indians improve to 13-7 (8-2) with the win and have won five in a row as the regular season draws near an end.

The Giants fall to 6-14 (4-6) with the loss.

“From the beginning, I’ve always told the girls that they are capable. They just need to believe in themselves,” Waynesboro head coach Skylar Napier said. “We must start believing in ourselves at the end of the game. They hear that teams are good, and it messes with them.”

FORT DEFIANCE 77, WAYNESBORO 64

FORT DEFIANCE 24 21 21 11 — 77

WAYNESBORO 13 12 13 26 — 64

WAYNESBORO (64) — Diggs 7 3-7 17, Hull 7 5-5 19, Eubanks 5 0-0 10, Smith 2 0-0 4, Staton 1 0-0 2, Sites 1 0-0 2, Williams 0 1-4 1, Goodwin 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 0-0 6, Graham, Gett, TOTALS 27 9-16 64.

FORT DEFIANCE (77) — Ryder 3 3-5 10, Blalock 1 0-0 2, Hedrick 8 3-6 20, T. Hostetter 4 0-0 11, Newman 0 1-2 1, Alexander 8 3-5 23, Frizzelle 1 2-2 4, Davis 2 0-0 5, J. Hostetter, Wilkerson, Bast, Knott, Dunbrack, Shields, Cook TOTALS 27 12-20 77.