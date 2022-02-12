Waynesboro girls basketball team falls to Riverheads in its final regular season home game

The only thing that could have made Kemani Dunson’s senior night any more special would have been a Waynesboro victory.

Riverheads had other plans.

The Gladiators used a second quarter push to take control of the contest. Mackenzie Sacra poured in 20 points and Anna Shirley added 17 as Riverheads defeated Waynesboro 54-33 in Shenandoah District girls basketball action Friday night.

“It’s a good team win,” Gladiator coach Preston Woods said. “We looked good. We played hard. We’ve played hard all season, but sometimes things don’t go as we plan. I thought Waynesboro in the first half really battled with us and tested us. In the second half, we came out with a little more intensity and started capitalizing on some shots.”

Riverheads led 14-6 after one quarter and by 19 points, 33-14, as Sacra nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer just before the half.

“I think we could have done much better,” Waynesboro coach Skylar Napier said. “It’s hard for us to dig ourselves out of a whole once we’re down.”

Waynesboro only has one senior on the roster. Crowd favorite Kemani Dunson, the Little Giants version of the Energizer Bunny, left in all out of the floor in her final regular season home game. She hobbled off the court just before the half, but returned to compete at the start of the third quarter.

Gifted by teammates with flowers and Teddy bears before the game, Dunson was emotional prior to tip-off and after the final whistle.

“It was fun,” Dunson said. “I feel like our team put in a lot of work. We’ve just got to keep working together, keep working as a team, and we’ve got this.”

Riverheads also won the junior varsity contest 46-33. Alexis Myrtle had 17 points in the win, and Maggie Robertson added 11 points. Shamari Clark led the Little Giants with 11 points.

RIVERHEADS 54, WAYNESBORO 33

RIVERHEADS 14 19 15 16 — 54

WAYNESBORO 6 9 7 11 — 33

RIVERHEADS (54) — Sellers 2 1-2 5, Sacra 6 5-6 20, Chandler 3 2-2 8, Ralston 3 3-4 10, Massie 1 0-1 2, Golladay 1 0-0 2, Shirley 7 2-5 17, TOTALS 20 13-20 54.

WAYNESBORO (33) — Pietrowski 1 0-0 2, Dunson 1 2-7 4, Johnson 3 0-0 9, Staton 0 0-1 0, Williams 0 3-4 3, Hull 3 3-6 9, Eubanks 1 1-1 3, Jackson 1 1-4 3, Graham, TOTALS 10 8-23 33.