Waynesboro girls basketball team falls to Turner Ashby

The Waynesboro girls basketball team rebounded from a slow start Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough to come out in the win column.

The visiting Turner Ashby Knights picked up the 53-27 non-district victory over the Little Giants after outscoring Waynesboro 29-5 in the first half, including the game’s first 21 points.

“I have to take the blame for them not working hard in the first half,” Waynesboro head coach Skylar Napier said. “I don’t think we worked hard in the first half, so we’re always trying to play catch-up.”

In the opening minute, Turner Ashby opened the game with a quick 6-0 run, which set the tone for much of the first half. The Knights held Waynesboro scoreless in the opening period as they built a 12-point advantage with stifling defense.

Sophomore Shyla Williams delivered the first point for Waynesboro when she nailed a free throw over five minutes into the second quarter. Junior Kaitlyn Hull followed up with Waynesboro’s first bucket on the next offensive possession. Waynesboro executed a mini 5-2 run after falling behind 21-0 but still entered the intermission trailing 29-5.

Waynesboro found its offensive momentum in the third quarter, with Williams and Hull being strong contributors. After the lackluster first half, the Little Giants matched Turner Ashby with 11 points in the third quarter.

“They never give up,” Napier said of her team’s perseverance. “That’s what I tell them in that situation: as long as they keep working hard, people will notice and respect you for that. I think they do that.”

The Little Giants continued competitive play in the fourth quarter, but it was too late for any theatrics, as Turner Ashby comfortably coasted to the win.

Williams led the Giants with nine points, while Hull provided seven.

For Turner Ashby, 6’5” center Raevin Washington and Kendall Simmers led all scorers with 14 points apiece.

Waynesboro falls to 1-9 with the loss and will host Stuarts Draft on Friday night.

TURNER ASHBY 53, WAYNESBORO 27

TURNER ASHBY 12 17 11 13 — 53

WAYNESBORO 0 5 11 11 — 27

WAYNESBORO (27) — Williams 2 5-7 9, Hull 3 0-2 7, Gett 2 0-0 4, Johnson 0 1-2 1, Sites 1 0-1 2, Eubanks 1 0-2 2, Smith 1 0-3 2, Goodwin, Cardamone, Staton, Diggs, Graham, TOTALS 10 6-17 27.

TURNER ASHBY (53) — Washington 6 2-4 14, Gerber 3 3-6 9, E. Smith 0 0-2 0, Simmers 5 2-6 14, Miller 5 2-2 12, Knight 0 2-2 2, Bowen, R. Smith, Myers, Conley, Whetzel TOTALS 19 11-22 53.