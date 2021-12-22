Waynesboro girls basketball team finally secures first victory

LYNCHBURG — Waynesboro’s girls basketball team is in the win column at last.
The Little Giants broke their eight-game losing streak to begin the season Wednesday night after staving off the winless Heritage-Lynchburg Pioneers 42-37 in nondistrict play.
The Giants, coming off a 62-15 loss to Turner Ashby on Tuesday, missed their season-high scoring output by one point.
Victories have been few and far between for Waynesboro (1-8) the last several seasons. The Giants broke a 37-game skid in February when they beat Rockbridge County 42-36 in the quarterfinals of the Valley District tournament for their lone win.
The new season hadn’t started out much better with the closest margin of defeat coming by seven points to Rockbridge County, which was the only one by fewer than 30.
All that changed Wednesday against a Pioneer squad (0-8) whose highest point production had been 24 twice and also included games of 12, 11, 10 (twice) and 8.
“Our play was much better than it has been all season,” Waynesboro second-year head coach Skylar Napier said. “We have been struggling with turnovers and rebounding, but tonight we had zero turnovers in the second half.”
Sophomore Lilly Pietrowski led the scoring breakout with 21 points, including a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter, while also coming up with six steals.
Freshman Shyla Williams tallied eight points, all coming from the foul line, and also added five shot blocks and two steals.
“We are improving every day and I am very proud of my young ladies,” Napier said. “We still have a long road ahead of us, but it is one day at a time.”
The two teams have a rematch Tuesday in Waynesboro, which wraps up the Giants’ nondistrict schedule. They open Shenandoah District play Jan. 4 at home against Wilson Memorial.
Waynesboro’s jayvees made the night a clean sweep with a 30-25 victory. Aaliyah Diggs led the way with seven points, while Karley Hull and Shamari Clark each added six.