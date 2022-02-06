Waynesboro girls basketball team plays well in loss to Wilson Memorial

FISHERSVILLE — It’s a rarity that the coaches from both sidelines leave the gymnasium happy.

Waynesboro girls basketball coach Skylar Napier was pleased her team turned in one of the squad’s best performances of the season. On the other sideline, Wilson coach Jackie Bryan was pleased with her team’s bounce back performance in a 60-47 Shenandoah District victory on Saturday.

“For our third game of the week, it wasn’t bad,” said Bryan, whose team tipped off at 9:00 p.m. after the Region 3C wrestling tournament cleared out of the gym. “We did a lot of things well, particularly early on. I’m happy with that.”

After the game, Napier was pleased, too.

“I think we played our tails off,” Napier said. “I’m happy with this. I told the girls as long as they can come off the court and say they played their hardest, I’m happy.”

It was a see-saw affair early. The scrappy Little Giant guards caused havoc on the defensive end. On offense, the guards darted through gaps in Wilson’s defense for layups or drop-offs to teammates in the post.

Even with a solid first quarter effort from Waynesboro, however, Wilson led by six points, 19-13, after the first quarter of play. Brooke Cason hit four free throws and a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter.

Wilson’s McKenna Vess seemed to thrive in the up-and-down pace of the game, especially in the second quarter. The senior guard had three transition layups and an assist to Reagan Frazier in the period, helping the Hornets to a 32-20 halftime lead.

The second half was basically a standstill as Wilson’s final margin of victory was 13 points. Cason led the Hornets with 18 points and Frazier added 12 points. Laci Norman also reached double figures with 10 points.

Kemani Dunson led the Little Giants with 11 points.

In the junior varsity contest, Wilson defeated Waynesboro 29-21. Taylor Hutchinson had nine points for the Hornets. Jordan Smith had six points for the Little Giants.

WILSON MEMORIAL 60, WAYNESBORO 47

WAYNESBORO 13 7 15 12 — 47

WILSON 19 13 18 10 — 60

WAYNESBORO (47 ) — Pietrowski 2 0-0 5,Dunson 5 0-2 11, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Williams 3 0-4 6, Hull 4 1-2 9, Eubanks 2 0-0 4, Jackson 4 0-0 8, Cardamone , TOTALS 22 1-8 47

WILSON (60) — Norman 3 4-6 10, Bradley 2 0-2 4, Vess 4 0-0 9, Cason 5 4-4 18, Robinson 2 3-4 7, Frazier 4 4-6 12, Pierce, Hoover, Cole, Bennett, TOTALS 20 15-22 60