Waynesboro girls basketball team snaps 37-game losing streak

LEXINGTON — The Waynesboro Little Giants have finally tasted victory.

The Giants halted their 37-game losing streak Monday night after knocking off the Rockbridge County Wildcats 42-36 in the first round of the Valley District girls basketball tournament.

The Giants hadn’t celebrated a win since Jan. 24, 2019 when they scored a 35-33 triumph over the former Robert E. Lee High School.

Waynesboro (1-10) and Rockbridge County (1-3) had just played Saturday when the Wildcats came away with a 42-34 win. The teams had been tied going to the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t play our game Saturday, and the girls were very upset that they felt they gave it away,” Waynesboro first-year head coach Skylar Napier said.

In the rematch, the Giants set the tone from the start and weren’t going to be denied a game-ending celebration. Waynesboro led 10-5 after eight minutes and extended the advantage to 22-13 at the break. The Giants maintained the upper hand throughout the second half to end the streak.