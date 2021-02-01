Waynesboro girls basketball team snaps 37-game losing streak

LEXINGTON — The Waynesboro Little Giants have finally tasted victory.
The Giants halted their 37-game losing streak Monday night after knocking off the Rockbridge County Wildcats 42-36 in the first round of the Valley District girls basketball tournament.
The Giants hadn’t celebrated a win since Jan. 24, 2019 when they scored a 35-33 triumph over the former Robert E. Lee High School.
Waynesboro (1-10) and Rockbridge County (1-3) had just played Saturday when the Wildcats came away with a 42-34 win. The teams had been tied going to the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t play our game Saturday, and the girls were very upset that they felt they gave it away,” Waynesboro first-year head coach Skylar Napier said.
In the rematch, the Giants set the tone from the start and weren’t going to be denied a game-ending celebration. Waynesboro led 10-5 after eight minutes and extended the advantage to 22-13 at the break. The Giants maintained the upper hand throughout the second half to end the streak.
“We set small goals for the game,” Napier said. “We wanted to end each period on top and to fix the small things that we keep messing up all season. I think the girls were a little shocked at having and maintaining the lead. They showed great composure considering this was all new to them of playing with a lead late in the game.
“Our ball movement was excellent and we forced Rockbridge into the turnovers instead of us turning the ball over,” Napier said. “We are really excited to leave here with a win. The community has really supported this team winning or losing. Now we have given them something back for all of that support.”
Kaitlyn Hull led the Giants with 11 points, while Mariela Ruiz tallied nine and Cierra Bruce eight.
The victory propels Waynesboro in the semifinals against top-seeded Turner Ashby at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Bridgewater.
The Wildcats were playing just their fourth game of the season after they were allowed to start in late January.
WAYNESBORO 10 12 12 8 — 42
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY 5 8 14 9 — 36
WAYNESBORO (42) — Reed 2, Sprouse 6, Bruce 8, Graham 6, Hull 11, Ruiz 9, TOTAL 42.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (36) — Williams 1, Cooper 6, Camden 6, Mahood 21, TOTAL 36.