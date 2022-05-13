Waynesboro girls soccer team defeats Staunton

STAUNTON — Although the weather was ugly, Waynesboro’s defense was still a thing of beauty.

The Little Giants girls soccer team pitched another shutout, defeating the Staunton Storm in the midst of a storm 4-0 in Shenandoah District girls soccer action Thursday night.

Because of a weather-related re-scheduled contest, Staunton and Waynesboro are scheduled to play each other back-to-back on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday’s competition — the re-scheduled contest — couldn’t have come at a better time for head coach Eli Moore.

“We’ve lost two in a row, so we needed this,” the coach said. “This game meant a ton to us. We needed to come out and score. We’ve been shut out twice. We needed to get that feeling of putting it back in the net.”

Little Giant freshman Ella Frimmer had a giant game for Waynesboro. Ella finished a Kate Ledford-assisted goal to break the team’s two-game scoring drought, and then she assisted on two of Waynesboro’s final three goals.

“Kate and I work well together,” Ella said. “The first goal got put over the top. It was a through ball. I ran to it, and I shot it into the far post.”

After a Lydia Kimmell goal gave Waynesboro a 2-0 advantage at the intermission, Lydia Pickering also scored immediately to open the second half. Dani Leaiva scored a second half goal to account for Waynesboro’s 4-0 win.

Staunton was able to do some positive things in the contest despite not scoring.

“A loss isn’t something you ever want to shoulder,” Staunton coach Windsor Vaughn said, “but we showed up tonight.”

Coach Moore was complimentary of Staunton’s two speedsters, Emma Shuey and Aurora Schwaner, and the offensive opportunities they created for themselves and teammates. The Little Giants coach also praised his backline defense.

Little Giant upperclassmen Norah Moore and Maddie Frimmer, both playing center back, help solidify another scoreless game for Waynesboro’s defense.

“I think we played well tonight defending two of the fastest players in this league,” Norah said. “It was a bit wet, so our touches were a little off, but we could still pitch a shutout.”

For the Little Giants, good defense translates into good offense.

“I think it gives our offensive line more confidence that we’ve got them in the back,” Maddie said. “We just help create offense for them. We can make runs. We can help then, but I think it just gives them more confidence that we have their back down there.”

In the junior varsity contest, Mikajah Dillard had a hat trick and Sandra Casto added a goal as Waynesboro also won the junior varsity contest over Staunton by the same 4-0 score.