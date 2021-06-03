Waynesboro girls soccer team falls to Harrisonburg in 2OT

Waynesboro’s girls soccer team played a near-perfect defensive game, limiting Harrisonburg to one clear shot on goal.

Unfortunately for the Little Giants, the one clear shot is all the Blue Streaks needed.

Blue Streak junior Olivia King scored the game’s only goal with 3:46 remaining in the second overtime period to give Harrisonburg a 1-0 win in Valley District girls soccer action Wednesday night in Waynesboro.

“Tough loss,” Waynesboro coach Eli Moore said. “We don’t like to give it up in the final minutes like that. That one’s going to sting a little, but we played so hard.”

It was a tough night for the Little Giants on a variety of fronts.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Waynesboro’s Kate Ledford, one of the team’s biggest offensive weapons, left the game five minutes into the contest with a leg injury.

“Kate had a run out, and it’s one of those things that happens in soccer,” Moore said. “It seems she may have just sprained it, so we’re happy that it wasn’t more serious.”