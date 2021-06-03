Waynesboro girls soccer team falls to Harrisonburg in 2OT

Waynesboro’s girls soccer team played a near-perfect defensive game, limiting Harrisonburg to one clear shot on goal.
Unfortunately for the Little Giants, the one clear shot is all the Blue Streaks needed.
Blue Streak junior Olivia King scored the game’s only goal with 3:46 remaining in the second overtime period to give Harrisonburg a 1-0 win in Valley District girls soccer action Wednesday night in Waynesboro.
“Tough loss,” Waynesboro coach Eli Moore said. “We don’t like to give it up in the final minutes like that. That one’s going to sting a little, but we played so hard.”
It was a tough night for the Little Giants on a variety of fronts.
Waynesboro’s Kate Ledford, one of the team’s biggest offensive weapons, left the game five minutes into the contest with a leg injury.
“Kate had a run out, and it’s one of those things that happens in soccer,” Moore said. “It seems she may have just sprained it, so we’re happy that it wasn’t more serious.”
Harrisonburg was able to control the ball for the majority of the first half, but Waynesboro’s defense never broke. The Little Giants made some halftime adjustments that allowed the team to attack more offensively in the second half.
“We had to find an attack,” Moore said. “We had to move some things around to make the pieces fit better so that we could get forward. We didn’t want to play in our half. We wanted to play in the middle of the field and then forward.”
The Little Giants offense looked better after the intermission, but Harrisonburg mimicked Waynesboro’s strong defensive effort with great back line play. Neither team was able to score in regulation, which set the stage for King’s last-minute heroics.
Waynesboro’s junior varsity won 7-0 with Lydia Kimmel leading the way with a team-high four goals.