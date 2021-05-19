Waynesboro girls soccer team overwhelms visiting Broadway

Kate helped Waynesboro score eight.

Kate Ledford, a midfielder for the Little Giants, had three of Waynesboro’s seven first-half goals. The Waynesboro junior also had the team’s mercy rule-inducing eighth goal in the squad’s 8-0 Valley District girls soccer win over Broadway on Wednesday night.

“We passed very well,” Ledford said. “We passed out the back and worked through our goalie. It was really good for us to play through the whole team. The amazing balls from my teammates — and being able to get those through to beat their back line — it was amazing feeling to get it in the back of the net.”

Ledford had plenty of help on the offensive side of the ball. Jayden Sprouse had a pair of first-half goals. Eva Lanman and Keghan Marion also had first-half goals. In Marion’s case, she scored off of a one-touch pass off of a free kick just seconds before the ref blew the halftime whistle.

“It’s always good to win,” Waynesboro coach Eli Moore said of the Little Giants’ home opener. “I think we still have a lot of work to do, just to become a better team all around. Not as much as individuals, but to win as a team.”

The Little Giant defense was equally stellar, as Broadway had no serious threats to score in the contest.