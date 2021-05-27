 Skip to main content
Waynesboro girls soccer team shuts out Rockbridge County
PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Waynesboro girls soccer team shuts out Rockbridge County

The only thing that could slow down Waynesboro’s girls soccer team Wednesday night was a lightning delay.

And even that only lasted 30 minutes.

The Little Giants scored early and often, defeating Valley District rival Rockbridge County 6-0.

Waynesboro coach Eli Moore knows all shutout victories aren’t created equal.

“I liked the win,” Moore said. “I didn’t want it to be an individual win. I wanted us to win as a team. A lot of the time we rely on trying to pass to one person, and we get caught in that. I want to see what we’ve practiced implemented in the game. It’s the small little things like the first touch, checking their shoulders or scanning the field. Tonight I could see we weren’t trying to get it to one person. We were trying to get it to the spaces and the gaps.”

Waynesboro’s powerful one-two punch of Jaden Sprouse and Kate Ledfield each scored twice to help the Little Giants establish a 4-0 lead.

“They’re excellent scorers with great touch,” Moore said. “Kate has great speed and Jaden is relentless.”

Norah Moore and Madeline Frimmer added second-half goals to round out the scoring, and the Little Giants’ defense pitched another home shut out.

“Our defense was great,” Moore said. “Our midfield was great, and that really kept us from getting a lot of penetration.”

Waynesboro won the junior varsity contest 7-2 with Ava Wagner contributing a hat trick and Lydia Pickering adding a pair of goals.

The Little Giants (4-2) travel to face the Broadway Gobblers on Friday.

