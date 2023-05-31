Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BRIDGEWATER — The Waynesboro girls soccer team saw their season end Tuesday night, but the Little Giants see plenty of reason to hold their heads up.

Waynesboro fell to the Charlottesville Black Knights 3-0 in the Region 3C semifinals to wrap up a season highlighted by overcoming the loss of six starters from the 2022 season to enjoy a successful regular season (10-3-3) and a regional playoff win for the first time in years.

Waynesboro head coach Eli Moore talked to his team after the game about how they’ve grown into a family and improved as players because of their relationships.

“They matured as players, they matured as teammates, and they got better skill-wise,” Moore said of his team. “That’s all you can ask for.”

The Black Knights put the pressure on early, getting into the box on both of their first two possessions and getting two corner kicks within the opening three minutes. However, it didn’t take long for the high energy to lead to a score, with sophomore Sophie Chen sliding a ball past Bayley Campbell into the back of the net with 35:41 left in the first half.

“The more chances you create early in the game, it makes you believe you can get the chances and get on the end of it and score,” Charlottesville head coach Marcelle Van Yahres said.

Charlottesville tacked on another goal 15 minutes later when sophomore Margaret Vincel found herself on the receiving end of a cross while standing in front of a wide-open net to put the Black Knights up 2-0.

Waynesboro struggled to muster scoring chances against the well-oiled Black Knights’ back line all evening.

“We focus on being disciplined and organized on defense and working together as a unit,” Van Yahres said. “We knew we had to deny long shots and not let them get into our final third.”

Sophomore Anne Fruscello put the final touches on the win with a well-placed ball into the top-left corner of the net with just over 12 minutes remaining in the game to cement the score at 3-0.

“They’re battle-tested, and it shows,” Moore said of Charlottesville. “I told the guys that’s something you should aspire to. They play very smart soccer.”

The loss ends five Waynesboro seniors' high school soccer careers, including Randolph College signee Keghan Marion, Campbell, Sydney Hill, Aliza Royston, and Ashlynn Lundy.

“They’ve all contributed. They’ve all been leaders and good captains for the team,” Moore said.

The Black Knights advance to play the top-seeded, unbeaten Wilson Memorial Green Hornets.