After 65 minutes of narrowly missed opportunities, the Waynesboro Little Giants girls soccer team capitalized on their last few chances.

A handball with 15 minutes left in the contest gave Keghan Marion a penalty kick, which she buried in the top left corner of the net. A few minutes later, Analise Moore trickled in an insurance goal to give the Giants a 2-0 win over Spotswood in non-district action.

“We needed a win because you don’t want to start any season 0-3,” Waynesboro head coach Eli Moore said. “We had been in every game so far, and we played against some really good competition.”

The Little Giants consistently found their way into the box but failed to convert several potential scoring opportunities.

“We’ve been that way for a few years now,” Moore said. “Even last year, we tended to miss our opportunities. We’d have tons of shots but never capitalize. It’s not that they don’t know how to, but it’s unlucky, I guess. They’re a good group, but it’s a new group. We want to capitalize on those opportunities, but it might be a bit of youth.”

For Marion, the game-winning penalty kick comes days after she officially signed her letter of intent to continue her soccer career at Randolph College.

“She’s just a great player,” Moore said.

Defensively, Waynesboro prevented Spotswood from establishing any threats. Waynesboro saved the only scare of the game with 7:43 remaining in the contest, and Analise Moore cemented the win for the Giants two minutes later.

Waynesboro comes off a successful 15-4 campaign in 2022 but loses seven seniors, including six starters. Moore said the team is attempting to build new habits and chemistry while still striving to continue succeeding.

“It’s almost like a rebuild,” Moore said. “We’re finding our identity again. … We’re a gritty team, but we need to find our identity and not just rely on being physical.”