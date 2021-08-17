Waynesboro hires Jacobie Napier as new head boys basketball coach

The Waynesboro basketball programs now have a brother-sister act in the head-coaching roles.
Jacobie Napier was named the new boys basketball head coach Tuesday, and joins his sister Skylar who will begin her second season as the girls head coach this winter. The Napiers are believed to be the first brother-sister tandem ever coaching basketball in the area.
Napier was promoted to the top job from his assistant duties to replace Sidney “Popsicle” Diggs, who stepped down in late June because of health issues.
Napier, a 2001 Waynesboro and 2006 Bridgewater College graduate (he spent one year at Shenandoah University), had served as an assistant under Diggs for three years.
“I can’t wait to get started,” Napier said. “I had the pride of playing for Waynesboro instilled in me years ago and I want that pride to return in the kids today. I am very passionate to have the city on my back. I want us to be a force again like when I was a kid watching from the stands and when I was playing.”
Napier, who is a physical education teacher at Kate Collins Middle School, didn’t necessarily see himself becoming a head coach, but knew Waynesboro basketball was always in the blood.
“I knew I always wanted to be a part of the program in some manner even if it was at Kate Collins,” he said. “I was cool being Popsicle’s assistant. I took a lot of pride in that. I love the game of basketball, and when the opportunity opened, I seized the moment.”
Waynesboro athletic director Jeremiah Major and Napier go back to when Major was the head football coach at Wilson Memorial, and he brought Napier on as an assistant in 2019, which was the last season Major coached the Green Hornets.
“Jacobie knows what I expect,” Major said. “He has a deep passion for Waynesboro. He bleeds purple and is ready to give back to his school and community. He has a passion to help mold young men on and off the court, which is bigger than the game of basketball.”
Major is excited to see how the brother-sister act plays out during the season.
“Jacobie and Skylar are both highly competitive and each have a deep love for Waynesboro. I can easily see one trying to outdo the other,” he said. “They are a great fit for both of our programs.”
Napier experienced a lot of success during his football and basketball playing days at Waynesboro, and he wants to bring that success back to the school.
He had great influences and examples for head coaches with C. Jay DeWitt at Waynesboro and recently retired Bridgewater College head football coach Mike Clark.
“Coach DeWitt and Coach Clark are two great mentors that Jacobie learned under,” Major said. “You can’t go wrong with those two as your head coaches.”
“Those two were great players’ coaches,” Napier said. “But I think the greatest influence on me was Joel Gordon. Joel was a couple years older than me and he pulled me in the direction of athletics. When he asked me what I was doing during the summer and I told him ride my bicycle around town, he said no you aren’t that we were going to the practice field. That is where I developed a work ethic.”
Skylar Napier is elated to see her older brother also sitting in the big chair.
“I am really, really happy for him,” she said. “He had to wait a while for the final decision, but I kept telling him to be patient. My patience was tested when I was waiting for a final answer for the girls job.
“Jacobie deserves the job and the boys deserve him. The boys have shown up for him when he was a football assistant and he also coaches the jumpers in track,” Napier said. “He will get the fire burning in the program.”
Napier agreed with the siblings being competitive, but it won’t be about one-upping each other.
“We are definitely competitive, but I want us to work together and make Waynesboro be seen again like it use to be,” she said. “I already have some ideas running through my mind how we can team up like co-ed summer camps.”
Both Napiers have rebuilding projects ahead of them, and Jacobie knows the boys won’t happen overnight.
“My job is to motivate the kids, and being at the middle school is the perfect place for that as they are at that age when it can go either way,” Napier said. “And I am not just talking about basketball. I want every sport at Waynesboro to succeed. Plus I want the kids that aren’t interested in sports to find motivation in an extracurricular activity. That makes the school stronger and a fun place for everyone.”