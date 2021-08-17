Waynesboro hires Jacobie Napier as new head boys basketball coach

“Those two were great players’ coaches,” Napier said. “But I think the greatest influence on me was Joel Gordon. Joel was a couple years older than me and he pulled me in the direction of athletics. When he asked me what I was doing during the summer and I told him ride my bicycle around town, he said no you aren’t that we were going to the practice field. That is where I developed a work ethic.”

Skylar Napier is elated to see her older brother also sitting in the big chair.

“I am really, really happy for him,” she said. “He had to wait a while for the final decision, but I kept telling him to be patient. My patience was tested when I was waiting for a final answer for the girls job.

“Jacobie deserves the job and the boys deserve him. The boys have shown up for him when he was a football assistant and he also coaches the jumpers in track,” Napier said. “He will get the fire burning in the program.”

Napier agreed with the siblings being competitive, but it won’t be about one-upping each other.

“We are definitely competitive, but I want us to work together and make Waynesboro be seen again like it use to be,” she said. “I already have some ideas running through my mind how we can team up like co-ed summer camps.”