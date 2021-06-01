Waynesboro holds Spotswood scoreless in girls soccer

The Waynesboro High School girls soccer team picked up a big Valley District win Tuesday night, edging Spotswood 1-0.

Sophomore goalkeeper Bayley Campbell and the rest of the inspired Waynesboro defense kept Spotswood off the scoreboard to pick up the clean sheet.

"She was amazing," said WHS head coach Eli Moore. "She's a fabulous goalie and kept us in the game."

A hard foul on Waynesboro sophomore Sydney Hill led to the only goal of the game, coming early in the second half.

It resulted in a free kick which was taken and scored by junior midfielder Kate Ledford from the right side.

The kick bounced in front of the goalkeeper and bounded over her head and into the goal in the 51st minute.

From there, the Little Giants turned away one attack after another by the 'Blazers.

"We tried hard to make them uncomfortable," Moore said. "Cecelia Mendoza and Riley Thorpe (Spotswood forwards) are great players."

Spotswood gained most of the possession during the first half, but Waynesboro made several dangerous forays into 'Blazer territory.