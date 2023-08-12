After a tumultuous 2022 campaign that saw the Waynesboro football team fail to reach preseason expectations, the Little Giants are looking to bring more energy to the gridiron this fall.

The Little Giants boast around 65 players on the roster — 35 on varsity and 30 on JV — and head coach Brandon Jarvis says the team is excited to begin the season, though plenty of work remains before their season opener later this month.

“Our practices have been lively and energetic,” Jarvis said. “I think the kids have taken to each other well and taken to the coaching that’s been given to them. I think there’s a lot of fundamentals we can work on.”

After making the playoffs in 2021 and carrying over much of the same roster, expectations were high for Waynesboro heading into the 2022 season, but injuries and other factors led the Giants to an underwhelming 1-9 record, including an 0-6 record in Shenandoah District competition. Jarvis said the key to rebounding from last season’s struggles is setting the right expectations for the players, something he said the coaching staff failed to do last season.

Jarvis said he’s already seen improvements in team chemistry in the practices they’ve held this year.

“We’re taking it one day at a time and holding the kids to an expectation,” Jarvis said. “Even from our standpoint as a coaching staff, we struggled at setting the expectations with the group last year. That’s on us as a coaching staff. I do think the team cohesiveness seems a little stronger this year.”

The Little Giants played their first scrimmage of the season on Aug. 10 against East Rockingham. Jarvis said the team took away several positives as well as some things to improve on from the game.

“The scrimmage highlighted some mistakes and some good things we can build upon,” Jarvis said. “The biggest thing it pointed out is that we have to get better at blocking, and we have to get better at tackling. That’s football.”

As the team approaches its season-opener of Aug. 25 against Alleghany, Jarvis said they’re taking things one day at a time in terms of preparation for the season.

Here’s some areas to watch for the Little Giants during the 2023 football season:

Key returners

Emerson Miller suits up for his fourth year as a starter for the Little Giants. Miller plays both wide receiver and running back offensively and makes life difficult for opposing receivers as a safety on defense.

“He’s started varsity football since he was a freshman,” Jarvis said. “You will see him all over the field.”

Another senior, Wyatt Harris, plays a vital utility role for the team. Jarvis described Harris as a “Swiss Army knife” based on the diversity of his skills. He plays running back, wide receiver and quarterback. Defensively, he lines up alongside Miller at safety.

Harris said he feels good about the team heading into the season and how his teammates are gelling together.

“We’re just focused on playing as a team and sticking together,” Harris said.

Newcomers

Entering the 2023 season, many Waynesboro fans may wonder who will fill the holes left by the graduations of quarterback Blake Jones and running back Ryan Barbour. Waynesboro will look to two sophomores to assume those roles.

Haden Morris will stand under center as the signal-caller for Waynesboro. Morris said he didn’t expect to win the job at the beginning of the year, but he put in the work in the weight room and on the field to stand out.

Morris pointed to Jones’ field awareness and leadership as traits he learned from the departing quarterback, who now plays for Saint Vincent College in Pennsylvania.

“I learned how to read the defensive coverage up at the line and how to control the team when you’re losing,” Morris said of lessons he learned from Jones.

Jarvis described Morris as ‘calm and collected’ and a player who doesn’t panic when plays break down offensively.

Morris, who described himself as a mobile quarterback, pointed to a former Heisman Trophy and NFL Most Valuable Player award winner as the player he most draws inspiration from.

“When I was little, I used to watch Cam Newton,” Morris said. “I liked how he could use his speed if throwing wasn’t there.”

Sophomore Jonah Brent will look to carry on a successful tradition for the Giants at running back. Brent hopes to have similar success to Barbour, who thrived behind Waynesboro’s offensive line, putting up 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021.

Jarvis praised the elusiveness of Brent.

“He can go the distance, and when you give him space, he’s got good wiggle and can make guys miss,” Jarvis said of Brent.

Schedule

Aug. 25: at Alleghany, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1: vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8: vs. Broadway, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22: vs. Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29: at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: Bye week

Oct. 13: vs. Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20: at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27: vs. Riverheads, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3: at Staunton, 7 p.m.