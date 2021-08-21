Waynesboro Little Giants prepare for first football season in Shenandoah District

This is the first story in a seven-part series that will preview each of the area's prep football teams.
The Waynesboro Little Giants are the new kids on the block in the Shenandoah District entering the 2021 football season, and the five-time reigning Class 1 state champions are throwing them a welcoming party on Aug. 27.
When the normality of Friday Night Lights in the fall resumes next week, Waynesboro face off against the Riverheads Gladiators as their initiation after leaving the Valley District, but this is what the Little Giants wanted when they decided to make the move.
“We’re excited to be moving into the Shenandoah District so that the kids start seeing some friends that they played against in their little league days,” Waynesboro second-year head coach Brandon Jarvis said. “I think building that kind of rivalry with local schools and local communities is good for not just Waynesboro, but all of Augusta County and Staunton.”
All six of Waynesboro’s district matchups will be in a row to start the year, while the Little Giants cap off the regular season with four nondistrict games against old Valley District foes.
The Little Giants will look to their running game prominently this season, with Jarvis naming Ryan Barbour and Lazarus Powell as two players to watch.
“It feels good back there,” Barbour said of how the backfield has felt in practice this year. “I feel more protected and like we have more chemistry as a whole team.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Waynesboro returns nearly the whole unit and looks to flesh out defensive schemes they didn’t have the chance to fully implement in the spring.
“In the spring season in February with snow days, we weren’t really able to get through as much as we would have liked,” Jarvis said. “We’re looking forward to being able to add some things we weren’t able to get to in the spring to make us a little more dynamic on defense.”
As Jarvis enters his second season heading the Little Giants, he comes off the heels of leading the team to break the program’s 24-game losing streak with a 20-7 win over East Rockingham in the spring.
The win seems to have sparked life into the program as Jarvis said around 50 players combined are on the varsity and jayvee teams this year. In 2019, Waynesboro finished the season with 19 players on the roster and did not have a jayvee team.
“We’ve got a much bigger jayvee team than we do a varsity team,” Jarvis said. “That obviously bodes well for the future, so we’re excited about that. The kids seem to be excited to be out here, so we continue to build it day-by-day, and I think it will all pay off.”
Tomorrow: Wilson Memorial.