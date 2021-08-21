Waynesboro Little Giants prepare for first football season in Shenandoah District

“It feels good back there,” Barbour said of how the backfield has felt in practice this year. “I feel more protected and like we have more chemistry as a whole team.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Waynesboro returns nearly the whole unit and looks to flesh out defensive schemes they didn’t have the chance to fully implement in the spring.

“In the spring season in February with snow days, we weren’t really able to get through as much as we would have liked,” Jarvis said. “We’re looking forward to being able to add some things we weren’t able to get to in the spring to make us a little more dynamic on defense.”

As Jarvis enters his second season heading the Little Giants, he comes off the heels of leading the team to break the program’s 24-game losing streak with a 20-7 win over East Rockingham in the spring.

The win seems to have sparked life into the program as Jarvis said around 50 players combined are on the varsity and jayvee teams this year. In 2019, Waynesboro finished the season with 19 players on the roster and did not have a jayvee team.

“We’ve got a much bigger jayvee team than we do a varsity team,” Jarvis said. “That obviously bodes well for the future, so we’re excited about that. The kids seem to be excited to be out here, so we continue to build it day-by-day, and I think it will all pay off.”

Tomorrow: Wilson Memorial.

