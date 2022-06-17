Waynesboro names John Spears new basketball head coach

John Spears, a fixture in the local basketball community for decades, was recently named the boys basketball coach at Waynesboro High School.

Spears takes over the position from Jacoby Napier, who coached the Little Giants for the 2021-2022 season.

“We’re excited about it,” Waynesboro athletic director Jeremiah Major said. “I’ve watched him coach for many, many years. I’ve seen how he has an impact on kids. He’s tough of them, and he gets the most out of them, but he loves them, too. For where our program is at right now, it’s the perfect fit.”

For Spears, who spent the 2021-2022 season coaching at Covenant in Charlottesville, taking over at Waynesboro is the dream job.

“This feels good; real good,” Spears said. “I’m just excited to have the opportunity with a job I’ve longed for … for a long, long time. I’ve been here for 40 years, and it’s something I dreamed about when I was younger. I have the opportunity to get Waynesboro High School basketball back to being exciting again. I think it’s going to be a program that the community, the school, and the staff can be very proud of.”

As far as his coaching style, his reputation precedes him.

“There will be some accountability, discipline and organization,” the new coach said. “We will work hard. Fundamentals are key. We’ll work hard and play hard. We’ll try to develop a toughness. We’ll find our strong points and work with that, and try to work hard on the weak points and get the kids to work together as a team.”

Spears has been a staple of youth basketball in the community. He’s also been a Virginia High School League referee for 39 years, and a NCAA referee for 27 years.

“I’ll be very good to the referees,” Spears said, laughing. “As I will tell them, don’t blow a rule. I can accept blowing a judgment call. But when they blow a rule, I’ll definitely have something to say about that.”

Spears is interested in bringing some cohesion to the entire basketball program.

“One goal is that I have is to work harder on the feeder programs,” Spears said. “I’m thinking about having some one or two-day camps for fifth-graders and sixth-graders, just to get the kids around the gym and to get them excited. I’d like to get Kate Collins more involved. We want to keep that growing. Success there means success here.”

It’s been a rough couple of for the Little Giants boys varsity team from a wins perspective, although the junior varsity showed a ton of promise last season.

Spears is excited to try to help right the ship.

“Now I get my shot to see if I can change things around, and see what we need to do to start a winning tradition here again and get more kids out to play, and get kids to love basketball,” he said. “Waynesboro was a hotbed for basketball.”