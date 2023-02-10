In two years filled with highs and lows, Waynesboro senior Blake Jones is ending his high school football career on a positive note.

Jones, who transferred to Waynesboro High School from St. Anne’s-Belfield before his junior year, announced Sunday his commitment to play college football at Saint Vincent College in Pennsylvania.

Saint Vincent is one of many schools Jones visited along the East Coast after beginning the search for his college home in the summer. What drew him to the Bearcats, led by head coach Aaron Smetanka, was a desire to buy into a program dedicated to growth.

“Throughout the recruiting process, the coaches have always kept in touch with me,” Jones said. “They’re all very young and hungry coaches, and I’ve built good relationships with them.”

Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis commended Jones for the effort he’s put in since transferring to the school.

“Since Blake transferred in as a junior, he’s put in a lot of work to get where he is,” Jarvis said. “I was super excited for him the last six months as these opportunities opened up for him, and I’m excited now that he’s made his decision.”

That effort began when Jones transferred to the school in 2021. Jones said the process presented some difficulties, but he ultimately felt welcomed by the community and teammates he had learned alongside in elementary school.

“It was difficult getting the feel back for public school, but I think football helped me to reconnect with friends I grew up with all through kindergarten,” Jones said. “The big part was building relationships. Coach Jarvis welcomed me.”

On the field, Waynesboro had just snapped a 24-game losing streak in the 2021 spring season, and Jones said nobody at the school believed the team would succeed in the fall.

However, the Little Giants defied all expectations. The team strung together three wins at the end of the regular season to make the playoffs with a 5-5 record. The surprising regular season was capped off by a nail-biting game against Broadway, in which the Waynesboro defense stopped the Gobblers on a two-point conversion on the game's last play to capture a narrow 28-26 victory.

“Everybody was standing on the sidelines hunched over, and our defense stopped them on the last play of the game,” Jones said. “That was a very exciting time for us and is one memory I won’t forget.”

While Heritage bounced Waynesboro in the opening round of the playoffs, it still created public confidence in the Little Giants that hadn’t existed in years.

“We put in the work in the weight room and out on the field, and it showed,” Jones said of the team’s 2021 season.

The hopes were high going into the 2022 season. Many in the area expected the Giants, who returned many of the same faces, to take another leap and make a push for the playoffs.

Unlike the previous year, Waynesboro struggled. The team dealt with numerous injuries, which Jones said led to him lining up with new offensive players almost every week of the season.

The Little Giants would only win one game in the 2022 season, but Jones said the team still worked hard to improve and give their all during each game as they learned how to deal with adversity.

Jarvis said that Jones continued to improve despite the team’s record.

“I thought Blake and a few other players did improve from 2021 to 2022,” Jarvis said. “He threw for more yards and more touchdowns than he did the year before. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to see that on the scoreboard a lot. If you look at Blake individually, I think he got better every game and every time he stepped on the field.”

As Jones, who will major in sports management at Saint Vincent, takes the next step in his athletic career, he remembers those who helped him reach this point.

“I just want to thank my coaches, teammates, and most importantly, my parents for guiding me to be successful on and off the field,” he said.