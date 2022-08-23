Waynesboro volleyball team beats Broadway in season opener, winning for the first time in over a year

The Waynesboro volleyball team began its season on Tuesday night with a result they hadn’t seen in over a year: a win.

The Little Giants earned their first victory since April 5, 2021, as they defeated the visiting Broadway Gobblers in four sets.

“Last year was a very difficult year, so it’s a good feeling to get back in the winning zone again,” head coach Lori Aleshire said. “The girls are playing really well right now together. They’re working really well together.”

Waynesboro opened the match with a dominant opening set, winning 25-9 as they played strong defense and capitalized on unforced errors by their opponents.

“They just didn’t look back,” Aleshire said of her team’s performance after the first set. “They just kept pushing and not letting the little mistakes affect them. Volleyball is a game of momentum, and they have to learn through those little moments of adversity when the other team starts to rally and they get behind. They have to fight through that, and that’s what they did tonight.”

The two teams battled early in the second set, but the Little Giants eventually began a string of miscues which led to Broadway pulling away with a 25-13 set to even the match. Aleshire told her team to remain calm and focus on what they had to do.

“I just told them that it was zero-to-zero,” Aleshire said. “We had two more to win, so I told them to come out fighting, and they did.”

The team listened to Aleshire’s advice as the teams entered the most tightly-contested set of the night, as neither team relinquished control until freshman Vaden Coleman delivered the kill that sealed the Little Giants' 25-23 third-set victory.

Strong play from freshman Morgan Sites and junior Kaitlyn Hull allowed Waynesboro to build a lead in the final set and pull away for the 25-16 match-clinching set.

Sites led the team in kills with seven and also provided six aces from behind the line. Senior Amber Witry also delivered five kills, while Hull had four.

Aleshire praised her team’s effort and said she hopes they learn from each game this season.

“It’s a great group, and it takes all of them to win,” Aleshire said.