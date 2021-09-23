Waynesboro volleyball team falls to Buffalo Gap in first match since Aug. 23

The calendar said its Sept. 23, but for the Waynesboro volleyball team it might as well been Christmas morning. The Christmas tree was a volleyball court and the gift was a volleyball being hit.
After a month of being shut down because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the Little Giants were back in business Thursday night. The outcome may not have been to their liking, getting swept 25-11, 25-23, 25-18 by the resurgent Buffalo Gap Bison in Shenandoah District play, but they were playing again and that’s all that mattered.
The last time the Giants played a match was their season-opener Aug. 23 when they were swept at home by the Harrisonburg Blue Streaks. Then the darkness set in and seemingly wouldn’t go away. Since that first match, the Giants had only been able to practice four times, including Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
“It has been a very discouraging time,” longtime Waynesboro head coach Lori Aleshire said. “To know every team is playing and we aren’t was very disheartening. It has been really hard on the kids. We can only control what we can control, but at least we are finally getting to play.”
All the postponements leave the Giants with a brutal schedule going forward. The team has 16 more matches scheduled between now and the end of the regular season on Oct. 27, including a doubleheader at Fluvanna County on Oct. 2 and back-to-back clashes with Stuarts Draft on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12. All told, they play on consecutive nights four times, once in September and three times in October.
Aleshire knows her team is behind the 8-ball the rest of the way.
“The two practices Tuesday and Wednesday were the first ones with the basically the whole team (one girl is still sidelined) since our first match,” she said. “There isn’t going to be much practice time going forward.”
Although the Bison, who now have a three-match winning streak to offset a three-match slide, came out on top, Aleshire was upbeat about her team’s performance.
“We did not play totally bad,” she said. “We played well considering the circumstances we were put in. It is just a matter of finding our consistency. You can’t do that in just one match.”
Waynesboro senior Talajah Brooks was excited to be back playing again.
“The last month has not been easy and it has been frustrating, but I am proud how the team responded tonight” she said. “We are way behind now on our conditioning. We are starting from scratch again. It is going to take a couple weeks to get our legs back under us.”
Fellow senior Mariela Ruiz echoed her teammate’s sentiments.
“It has been a very stressful and confusing time,” she said. “I guess we are now playing volleyball and that is the best thing.”
And play volleyball the Giants will with five matches on the docket for next week, including the doubleheader.
“That is going to be a lot of volleyball,” Ruiz said. “We got a little tired at times out there tonight. It is hard to stop like we did, and then suddenly jump right back in. There isn’t going to be much practice, just games, so we are going to have to push ourselves to get through them. I know this team is capable of getting it done.”
Buffalo Gap second-year head coach Jessi Fitzgerald knows a thing or two about COVID-19, having missed four matches after testing positive. She returned to the sideline Monday, which has coincided with the Bison’s winning streak, all sweeps.
“We have been working hard in practice,” she said. “The more games we are able to play, the more we can see what we need to work on.”
Waynesboro hung with the Bison in the first set, but with the scored tied 7-7, the Giants suddenly fell into a funk of hitting and passing errors that allowed Gap to surge ahead 22-9. Leah Sherrill, who had four kills in the set, finished it off with an ace.
The second set was highly competitive from start to finish. After falling behind 2-0, the Giants reeled off eight unanswered points behind a pair of aces from Ruiz and two kills from Brooks.
Gap battled back for a 17-all deadlock before the Giants went ahead 20-17, forcing Fitzgerald to call timeout. The Bison responded with kills from Sherrill, Taylor Woods and Emma Kate Maxwell to pull even again. Woods finished the momentum burst with an ace to close out the set after ties at 21, 22 and 23.
“It was pleasing as a coach to see us quickly come out of that hole after the timeout and then finish off the set,” Fitzgerald said.
The Giants led the third set 9-6 before Gap regrouped for a 16-12 advantage behind Taylor Via’s three kills, and aces from Maxwell and Ellee Knight. Consecutive kills by Teagan Via and Knight wrapped up the match.
Maxwell sparked the Bison with 29 assists and three kills. Sherrill pounded 14 kills, while Woods had seven kills and 10 digs. Teagan Via registered eight kills, 21 digs and five blocks, and twin sister Taylor added eight kills, 14 digs and five blocks.
For the Giants, Ruiz recorded 20 digs and three aces, while Brooks had four kills. Amber Witry tallied three kills and six digs.
Waynesboro (0-2, 0-1) begins its hectic stretch Monday at Spotswood. While the Giants are huffing and puffing through five matches next week, Gap (8-4, 2-2) is off until next Thursday when once-beaten Fort Defiance pays the Bison a visit.