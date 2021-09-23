Waynesboro volleyball team falls to Buffalo Gap in first match since Aug. 23

“That is going to be a lot of volleyball,” Ruiz said. “We got a little tired at times out there tonight. It is hard to stop like we did, and then suddenly jump right back in. There isn’t going to be much practice, just games, so we are going to have to push ourselves to get through them. I know this team is capable of getting it done.”

Buffalo Gap second-year head coach Jessi Fitzgerald knows a thing or two about COVID-19, having missed four matches after testing positive. She returned to the sideline Monday, which has coincided with the Bison’s winning streak, all sweeps.

“We have been working hard in practice,” she said. “The more games we are able to play, the more we can see what we need to work on.”

Waynesboro hung with the Bison in the first set, but with the scored tied 7-7, the Giants suddenly fell into a funk of hitting and passing errors that allowed Gap to surge ahead 22-9. Leah Sherrill, who had four kills in the set, finished it off with an ace.

The second set was highly competitive from start to finish. After falling behind 2-0, the Giants reeled off eight unanswered points behind a pair of aces from Ruiz and two kills from Brooks.