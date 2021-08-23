Waynesboro volleyball team opens season with home loss to Harrisonburg

A short-handed Waynesboro Little Giants volleyball squad started the season Monday evening with a three-set home loss to a talented Harrisonburg Blue Streak club.
One the bright side, however, there is still a season.
Waynesboro volleyball coach Lori Aleshire, now in her 16th year, is just happy her girls are lacing their shoes to compete in the 2021 volleyball campaign.
“I’m just happy that the seniors got to play last year, and the same for this year,” Aleshire said. “Everything’s exploding right now, and I’m just hoping we get through this season without having to take a break.”
Adding to Aleshire’s optimism about the 2021 volleyball season is Waynesboro’s entrance into the Shenandoah District after competing most recently in the Valley District with teams from Rockingham County.
“I’m just excited to have rivalries back,” Aleshire said. “When you play in the Valley, you didn’t have a lot of fans come down from Broadway, Turner Ashby and Harrisonburg. I’m just looking to fill the stands, and bring back those games where it’s just awesome to play in. I’m excited just to have the fan bases back in our gym.”
The Little Giants graduated three seniors off of a team that went 5-9. Aleshire is hoping this year’s exuberant group can increase the win total this season.
“That’s the one good thing about this team is that they are working so hard together, and it’s a lot of fun,” Aleshire said. “I’ve never laughed so much in practice in a long time, with them being goofy and still working hard but having fun. They’re working hard and learning the game of volleyball. And that’s what it’s all about.”
Waynesboro will again have three seniors in libero Mariela Ruiz, middle hitter Talajah Brooks and outside hitter Kali Jones.
The Little Giant roster is comprised of eight juniors. Heather Morris and Amonee Blair play on the back row. Amber Witry is a full rotation player, and coach Aleshire feels confident she can plug and play Keghan Marion anywhere.
Le’ondra Eubanks will play middle or on the right side. Alexandra Otto will see time at setter and right side. Ashlyn Stuppy will also see time on the right side. Natalie Reed, who moved up from the junior varsity, will help the squad on the back row.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Hull will see time as a middle hitter and setter. Sophomore Mattie Ledford is also up from the junior varsity squad, and she’ll contribute play on the right side and some outside.
In order to improve on last year’s success, Aleshire believes the team needs to get better at closing games.
“We’re just hoping we can finish games,” the coach said. “We had a scrimmage on Saturday, where we went five with Grace. It was a very intense game, and we ended up finishing. And that’s what we’ve lacked in the past was the ability to finish.”