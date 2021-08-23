Waynesboro volleyball team opens season with home loss to Harrisonburg

“That’s the one good thing about this team is that they are working so hard together, and it’s a lot of fun,” Aleshire said. “I’ve never laughed so much in practice in a long time, with them being goofy and still working hard but having fun. They’re working hard and learning the game of volleyball. And that’s what it’s all about.”

Waynesboro will again have three seniors in libero Mariela Ruiz, middle hitter Talajah Brooks and outside hitter Kali Jones.

The Little Giant roster is comprised of eight juniors. Heather Morris and Amonee Blair play on the back row. Amber Witry is a full rotation player, and coach Aleshire feels confident she can plug and play Keghan Marion anywhere.

Le’ondra Eubanks will play middle or on the right side. Alexandra Otto will see time at setter and right side. Ashlyn Stuppy will also see time on the right side. Natalie Reed, who moved up from the junior varsity, will help the squad on the back row.

Sophomore Kaitlyn Hull will see time as a middle hitter and setter. Sophomore Mattie Ledford is also up from the junior varsity squad, and she’ll contribute play on the right side and some outside.

In order to improve on last year’s success, Aleshire believes the team needs to get better at closing games.

“We’re just hoping we can finish games,” the coach said. “We had a scrimmage on Saturday, where we went five with Grace. It was a very intense game, and we ended up finishing. And that’s what we’ve lacked in the past was the ability to finish.”