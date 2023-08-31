In its first home game of the young season, the Waynesboro volleyball team showcased the energy it wants to bring throughout this season.

After dropping the initial frame 25-13 to the visiting Broadway Gobblers on Thursday night, the Little Giants responded in force by taking the following three sets — 25-21, 25-19, 25-18 — to capture their first win of the season in non-district volleyball action.

Throughout the night, Waynesboro consistently outlasted Broadway in lengthy volleys, finding ways to extend points before ultimately delivering the decisive kills en route to their first victory since Oct. 4, 2022.

“I hope they take it and run with it and have that feeling,” Waynesboro head coach Lori Aleshire said. “We haven’t won a lot of games over the last couple of years, so we have to learn how to win and push when we are ahead and not give up. We have to have that killer instinct. It’s hard to teach that.”

After losing the initial set by 12, the Little Giants grinded through a marathon second frame which saw 12 ties and six lead changes. In the third set, Waynesboro pulled away near the end by capitalizing on unforced errors by Broadway. The Little Giants again created a gap in the final moments of the fourth set to clinch the win.

“They had a lot of grit tonight,” Aleshire said. “That’s our new word. We don’t give up. They overcame adversity. There were a lot of key players who did a lot of good things tonight. It wasn’t just one or two players. Everybody did their job.”

Aleshire praised the defensive effort of her youthful team, which features six sophomores, but said they need to continue honing other areas as the season progresses.

“We have a lot of sophomores, so they need to learn how to push, get their serves in, and be aggressive,” Aleshire said. “I thought our blocks were key tonight; we touched a lot of balls. Slowing the ball down [is key for us] because we’ve been working on defense.”

After the winning point on Thursday night, the Little Giants celebrated as a team, capping off an energy-filled night that Aleshire said is demonstrative of a attitude shift she’s seen in her team from previous seasons.

“They have this drive this year that I haven’t seen in a while,” Aleshire said. “It’s a great group, and they’re pushing each other every day in practice. They needed that win.”