Waynesboro volleyball team shows flashes in loss to Buffalo Gap

“Volleyball is a game of mistakes and taking advantage of your opponent’s mistakes. We are the ones making a lot of mistakes. We can’t put 25 points together right now,” Aleshire said.

Case in point came in the first set as the Giants were going point-for-point with the Bison when suddenly all four wheels came off at once. With Waynesboro leading 8-7, Ellee Knight’s kill tied the set at 8-all, sending Emma Kate Maxwell to the service line. When Maxwell finally was forced off the line, the Bison were ahead 19-8.

Maxwell’s 11-0 blitz featured two aces along with three kills from Leah Sherrill.

“It suddenly just spiraled out of control,” Aleshire said. “We were playing well to that point and then we weren’t. I called a couple timeouts and made some substitutions, but nothing seem to work.”

The second set followed the same pattern as the Giants were right there trailing 15-14 when Gap broke it open with a 5-0 spurt that Sherrill started with a kill and finished with an ace.

Waynesboro used a 4-0 run to slice the deficit to 21-19, but Teagan Via’s ace and two kills from Taylor Via helped finish off the outcome.