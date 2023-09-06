The Waynesboro Little Giants volleyball team was on the wrong end of a lopsided competition on Tuesday night.

The undefeated Spotswood Trailblazers swept Waynesboro — 25-13, 25-18, 25-2 — in a non-district matchup, highlighting excellent hitting and service along the way.

“When you’re playing a good team, you need to have all your moving parts together,” Waynesboro head coach Lori Aleshire said. “It was not a good night for anything. We just fell apart.”

The teams stayed competitive early in the first set, but the Blazers quickly began to outclass Waynesboro with the strength of their swings and serving. Spotswood rode the strong play of senior Danika Kunkle, a Frostburg State commit, to pull away for a convincing first-set victory.

“They had a good warmup, and I saw them hitting the ball well. That’s when I knew it was going to be a good night,” Spotswood head coach Jim Roth said of his team’s performance on Tuesday.

After initially trailing 10-3 in the second set, the Little Giants made a run, eventually cutting the deficit to just one and forcing Spotswood to take a timeout. Following the timeout, the Blazers stabilized and eventually returned to what had been working all night to pull away.

Spotswood controlled the third and decisive set from the outset as Kunkle continued to shine. Josephine Robertson’s serving did not allow any solid opportunities for the Little Giants to attempt a resurgence.

“You want to play better teams, but we have to make sure we’re playing up to our potential too. Tonight, we weren’t,” Aleshire said.

Kunkle recorded 19 digs, 11 kills, and four aces for the Blazers. Robertson racked up 12 kills and six aces.

Aaliyah Diggs notched seven digs and two aces for Waynesboro in the loss.

Waynesboro (3-7) next plays Wilson Memorial in Fishersville on Thursday.