Waynesboro volleyball team swept by visiting Spotswood

Despite getting swept on Wednesday night, Waynesboro coach Lori Aleshire was happy with her team’s efforts.

Spotswood defeated the Little Giants in three sets on the road in nondistrict action Wednesday night to improve to 12-2 on the season. Aleshire applauded her team’s effort in the loss, as all three sets remained competitive in the early goings before the Trailblazers established control.

“I thought the girls played really well,” Aleshire said. “It was a much better performance than the other night against Fort Defiance. Our defense played really well. We lost, but it was a good effort tonight.”

The teams went back-and-forth early in the first set before Spotswood began to serve well and rattled off five consecutive points. The Trailblazers continued to ride strong hitting to a 25-14 opening frame victory.

In the second set, the Giants built a small early advantage before a few unforced errors allowed Spotswood to close the gap. The teams were knotted up at 17 before Spotswood grabbed the momentum and carried it to a 25-19 win, capped off by a nicely-placed kill from Piper Brewer.

After initially leading 10-8 in the third set, the Giants lost nine of the next 10 points to relinquish control. Spotswood closed the match a few minutes later with a 25-16 third set victory.

“Any win is good, but I think we could’ve played better,” Spotswood head coach Jim Roth said. “We’re coming down off a big win [over Rockbridge County] on Monday. … We were a little slow tonight. Overall, I’m happy with the performance. I thought we served really well and scrambled really well.”

Danika Kunkle led the Trailblazers with 14 kills and 20 digs. Raygan Wade and Addison White both provided 7 kills of their own, with White recording 18 digs.

For the Giants, Amber Witry corralled 4 kills and 12 digs and Aaliyah Diggs also had 9 digs.

Waynesboro hosts Stuarts Draft on Thursday night.