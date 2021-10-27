Waynesboro volleyball team's season ends with loss to Wilson Memorial

Waynesboro moved to within 21-16, but Wilson closed out the match with kills by Brooke Cason and Dunford to win the set 25-17.

A kill by Jones had the Little Giants within two points, 8-6, early in the second set before Wilson extended the lead with four straight points. Minor delivered points with a kill and a block, Molly Ballew served an ace and Dunford put down a kill as the Hornets took a 12-6 lead.

A block by Brooks and an ace by Mariela Ruiz sparked a four-point run to pull Waynesboro to within 12-10, but two kills by Minor and one by Cannon moved the Wilson advantage to 15-10.

A kill by Witry and an ace by Kaitlyn Hull once again whittled the Wilson lead down to two points, 15-13. A kill by Jones kept the deficit at two, 17-15, but Wilson finished strong, scoring eight of the final nine points to win the set 25-16.

A block by Hull had Waynesboro within two points, 8-6 early in the third set before Wilson starting pulling away. A kill and a block by Cason pushed the Wilson lead to 11-6. The Hornets led 16-10 before blowing the set open with five straight points o lead 21-10.

Minor, who led the winners with 13 kills and four blocks, closed out the set with her final kill of the night as the Hornets finished off the sweep 25-13.