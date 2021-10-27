Waynesboro volleyball team's season ends with loss to Wilson Memorial

Wilson Memorial closed out its volleyball regular season Wednesday evening with a straight set victory over Waynesboro, winning the Shenandoah District matchup 25-17, 25-16, 25-13.
Wilson Memorial will now prepare for regional action Tuesday night with a road game on the slate. The likely opponent will be county rival Fort Defiance.
Wilson Memorial head coach Lauren Grove was pleased with her team's play in the regular-season finale.
"We were moving a little slow in our game on Monday, so tonight we were focused on our communication and controlling the tempo. Both were much better tonight," said Grove.
After Wilson Memorial jumped out to a 6-3 edge in the first set, Waynesboro rallied to take the lead. Amber Witry served an ace for the Little Giants and teammates Kristin Tortorice and Kali Jones added kills, sparking the home team to an 8-7 lead.
Waynesboro led 10-9 when Wilson scored three straight to take the lead for good. A kill by Anastasia Dunford put the Hornets ahead 12-10.
A block by Talajah Brooks pulled Waynesboro to within a point, 12-11, before the Hornets scored seven straight points to take command. Kills by Laci Norman and Cierra Cannon, an ace by Dunford and two blocks by Ciarra Minor paced the Hornets to the big lead.
Waynesboro moved to within 21-16, but Wilson closed out the match with kills by Brooke Cason and Dunford to win the set 25-17.
A kill by Jones had the Little Giants within two points, 8-6, early in the second set before Wilson extended the lead with four straight points. Minor delivered points with a kill and a block, Molly Ballew served an ace and Dunford put down a kill as the Hornets took a 12-6 lead.
A block by Brooks and an ace by Mariela Ruiz sparked a four-point run to pull Waynesboro to within 12-10, but two kills by Minor and one by Cannon moved the Wilson advantage to 15-10.
A kill by Witry and an ace by Kaitlyn Hull once again whittled the Wilson lead down to two points, 15-13. A kill by Jones kept the deficit at two, 17-15, but Wilson finished strong, scoring eight of the final nine points to win the set 25-16.
A block by Hull had Waynesboro within two points, 8-6 early in the third set before Wilson starting pulling away. A kill and a block by Cason pushed the Wilson lead to 11-6. The Hornets led 16-10 before blowing the set open with five straight points o lead 21-10.
Minor, who led the winners with 13 kills and four blocks, closed out the set with her final kill of the night as the Hornets finished off the sweep 25-13.
Ballew also had a strong effort for the winners with 25 assists and 10 digs while libero Allison Sykes added a team-high 21 digs for the Hornets.
"CC (Minor) had a great night," said Groves. "We relied on CC a lot at the net, but I also felt like we spread the ball around to our other hitters. CC and Cierra (Cannon) both had big nights hitting."
The loss ended a tough season for the Little Giants as they finished the year without a victory.
"I thought Waynesboro covered the court well and their blockers were there all night," Grove said of the effort put forth by the Little Giants team. "They've improved a lot since the first time we played them."