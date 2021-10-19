Waynesboro volleyball team's winless streak increases with loss to Riverheads

Riverheads produced a volleyball rarity Monday night during the Gladiators’ 25-14, 25-6, 25-19 sweep of the Waynesboro Little Giants in a Shenandoah District makeup match.
The Gladiators led wire-to-wire in all three sets with no ties, which is an unusual accomplishment in the sport.
Riverheads rebounded from a four-set loss to district unbeaten Fort Defiance in its last outing that stopped a five-match winning streak.
Riverheads (11-8, 6-3) entered the penultimate week of the regular season No. 5 in the Region 1B hierarchy. If the Gladiators can climb up one more spot, that would give them a first-round home match in the six-team regional tournament. The top two seeds receive first-round byes.
“We wanted to come in here tonight and still play at the high intensity and high volume that we have been playing at recently,” Riverheads first-year head coach Amy Moore said. “The more we talk and the faster pace we play at the better we are as a team. That gets our momentum rolling. We play a quick offense with shorter passing and quick attacks, and we want to maintain that fast pace throughout a match.”
With the postseason fast approaching, Moore used new faces in different places against the Giants.
“We want to see what rotation is working the best for us,” she said. “Now that we are healthy, we can explore our best options to use in the playoffs.”
Waynesboro (0-14, 0-8) is just trying to get to the end of a difficult season and maybe pull off a surprise in its final four matches. The Giants have been able to win only one set all season.
“We are trying our best to put it all together, but we just aren’t playing the game right,” Waynesboro head coach Lori Aleshire said. “The month-long pause [COVID-19] at the beginning just absolutely destroyed our season.”
The Gladiators raced to a 7-1 lead in the first set and never looked back. Kale Argenbright had four kills, while older sister Kendyl pounded three. Autumn Burkholder ended the set with back-to-back blocks.
Taia Chandler, Burkholder and Jayden Zimmerman started the second set with kills to propel the Gladiators on their way. Riverheads scored the last 14 points of the set, including the final 13 with Kendyl Argenbright at the service line where she dropped in five aces.
The Giants had their best stretch of the match during the third set when a 5-0 spurt sliced an eight-point deficit to 19-16, but Riverheads responded with five unanswered of its own powered by two Kendyl Argenbright kills.
Kendyl Argenbright finished with 11 kills and seven digs, while Kale Argenbright ripped eight kills. Dayton Moore added five kills and 33 assists. Burkholder had four kills and Chandler eight digs. Gracie Fulton pulled up 22 digs.
For the Giants, Amonee Blair had 12 digs, while Amber Witry tallied three kills and eight digs. Mariela Ruiz recorded eight digs. Alexandra Otto registered three kills and six digs.
Both teams have a quick turnaround as each is back on the court Tuesday. Waynesboro travels to Buffalo Gap, while the Gladiators hit the road again to Staunton. Riverheads has four matches scheduled with the late addition of Bath County on the road in a varsity-only clash 11 a.m. Saturday.