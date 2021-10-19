Waynesboro volleyball team's winless streak increases with loss to Riverheads

Riverheads produced a volleyball rarity Monday night during the Gladiators’ 25-14, 25-6, 25-19 sweep of the Waynesboro Little Giants in a Shenandoah District makeup match.

The Gladiators led wire-to-wire in all three sets with no ties, which is an unusual accomplishment in the sport.

Riverheads rebounded from a four-set loss to district unbeaten Fort Defiance in its last outing that stopped a five-match winning streak.

Riverheads (11-8, 6-3) entered the penultimate week of the regular season No. 5 in the Region 1B hierarchy. If the Gladiators can climb up one more spot, that would give them a first-round home match in the six-team regional tournament. The top two seeds receive first-round byes.

“We wanted to come in here tonight and still play at the high intensity and high volume that we have been playing at recently,” Riverheads first-year head coach Amy Moore said. “The more we talk and the faster pace we play at the better we are as a team. That gets our momentum rolling. We play a quick offense with shorter passing and quick attacks, and we want to maintain that fast pace throughout a match.”

With the postseason fast approaching, Moore used new faces in different places against the Giants.