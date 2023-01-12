Waynesboro wrestling wins annual 'Battle for the Shoe' over Stuarts Draft

For the first time in three years, the Waynesboro wrestling team prevailed over Stuarts Draft on Wednesday evening in the rivalry’s annual “Battle for the Shoe.”

The Little Giants regained the trophy with a convincing 48-21 victory over their Shenandoah District foe during a five-team meet at Waynesboro High School.

“It feels great. I’m proud of everyone for winning the shoe,” said Mario Alto Diaz, Waynesboro’s lone senior. “It’s been three years since we won it, and it’s a great moment to win something you haven’t won in a long time.”

Waynesboro head coach Rick Palmer said he saw plenty of room for improvement with the team, who also lost a match 51-24 to Wilson Memorial Wednesday, but he was pleased with the overall effort.

“We need to do a lot of work, but they did great,” Palmer said. “I’ve always said from day one that this team is full of warriors. Technique is what we’re lacking, but we’re getting there. It was nice to get the shoe back because Draft has beat us the last several times.”

Alto Diaz, hoping to experience state competition for the first time, said it was a relief to end the annual rivalry match with a win finally.

Wednesday also marked senior night and Alto Diaz’s 18th birthday. He passed on things he learned over his four-year career to a relatively young Waynesboro team with eight sophomores and two freshmen.

“I hope they know that technique can beat any muscle or force,” Alto Diaz said. “You can be fast. You can be strong, but nothing can beat technique.

Wilson Memorial also picked up a 48-36 win over Staunton and narrowly lost to Fort Defiance 42-41.