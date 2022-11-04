Waynesboro's Adam Groves commits to Coastal Carolina

Waynesboro’s Adam Groves enjoyed a pretty good week.

On Tuesday, Groves and the Waynesboro cross country team ran their way to a Region 3C championship, advancing to the Class 3 VHSL Championship on Nov. 12 in Salem. Groves finished second individually in the event.

To go along with his team’s achievements, Groves also announced and celebrated the next step in his track and field career with his commitment to NCAA Division I program Coastal Carolina.

Groves, who decided to commit to Coastal the day before the Region 3C meet, said the school reached out to him beginning in August. After that, he visited the school and liked what he saw.

“I really loved it when I went down to Coastal,” Groves said. “I feel like I can really pursue my dream at Coastal. They have the exact major I want to study in, which is sports nutrition. I like the coach, the team, and I like the area.”

Coastal boasts a young cross-country team and a new coach, which allowed Groves to foresee his contribution to the team.

“I felt like that was my opportunity to go and help build that program,” Groves said.

Despite his current success, Groves experienced a time during his sophomore year when he didn’t think he’d reach this day.

Groves missed his entire sophomore season after struggling with Osgood-Schlatter disease, a condition that causes a lump to form below the kneecap.

“It really took a toll on me mentally and physically,” Groves said. “I could not run. I’ve been a basketball player most of my life too, so I decided I wanted to try basketball and not do cross country. It was just painful. I thought about quitting my sophomore year. I’m pretty sure looking back that I was not planning on running again after my sophomore year because I was so down, wondering how I could make up what I lost.”

It was his coach at Waynesboro, Julie Stevens, who talked Groves into returning to outdoor track, which helped him regain his confidence. Since that year, Groves avoided injuries entirely.

Groves said the biggest thing he learned throughout his career at Waynesboro is that consistency leads to discipline.

“Being consistent every single day led me to fall deeply in love with the sport and want to teach it to the younger guys on the team,” Groves said.