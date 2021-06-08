Waynesboro's Kyan Kirby soars to new heights to win Region 3C high jump

PALMYRA — Waynesboro senior Kyan Kirby celebrated his recent graduation by winning the Region 3C high jump on Tuesday in sultry conditions at Fluvanna County High School.

Kirby led the high jumpers with a leap of 6'2".

The Little Giant graduate went out for the high jump for the first time this season.

"I taught myself to jump, so I'm excited to be going to the state meet," Kirby said.

The top four individuals and relays in each event advance to next week's Class 3 meet.

Kirby plans to enroll at Virginia State University in Petersburg in the fall.

Two other Little Giants qualified for states in the throwing events as Michael Smith finished second in the discus and third in the shot put, while teammate DeAndre Clark took fourth in the discus.

Also taking All-Region honors were Miguel Loya who finished fifth in the shot put and Adam Groves, who finished sixth in the 1600 meters.

"It was a good day for us," said WHS head track coach Julie Stevens.