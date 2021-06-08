Waynesboro's Kyan Kirby soars to new heights to win Region 3C high jump

PALMYRA — Waynesboro senior Kyan Kirby celebrated his recent graduation by winning the Region 3C high jump on Tuesday in sultry conditions at Fluvanna County High School.
Kirby led the high jumpers with a leap of 6'2".
The Little Giant graduate went out for the high jump for the first time this season.
"I taught myself to jump, so I'm excited to be going to the state meet," Kirby said.
The top four individuals and relays in each event advance to next week's Class 3 meet.
Kirby plans to enroll at Virginia State University in Petersburg in the fall.
Two other Little Giants qualified for states in the throwing events as Michael Smith finished second in the discus and third in the shot put, while teammate DeAndre Clark took fourth in the discus.
Also taking All-Region honors were Miguel Loya who finished fifth in the shot put and Adam Groves, who finished sixth in the 1600 meters.
"It was a good day for us," said WHS head track coach Julie Stevens.
For Wilson Memorial, senior Eliza Dana qualified for the state meet again in the 800 meters, taking fourth place. Dana plans to attend Christopher Newport University in the fall and continue her track career.
Fort Defiance's 3200-meter relay team was crowned regional champs by winning the relay with a time of 8:15.
"They really went after it and are looking forward to going to states," said FDHS head coach Dave Stewart. The winning relay team consists of senior Luken Mason, junior Ashton Moyers, senior Nathan Shifflett and junior Ramsay Corbin.
The Indians finished their day by qualifying for the men's 1600-meter relay with Shifflett, Riley Claytor, Corbin and Josh Jones finishing fourth overall to punch another ticket to states for Fort Defiance.
Corbin and Shifflett also qualified individually in the 800 meters, running second and fourth respectively.
The Fort girls 3200-meter relay team also qualified for states with a third-place time of 10:55. Running for the Indians were sophomore Abby Riddle, junior Dagon Wheeler, senior Gabby Niculescu and senior Delaney Stogdale. "They ran an awesome race," Stewart said.
In addition, the Fort's Nate Noel was also an All-Region selection, finishing sixth in the discus.
In team scoring, the Waynesboro boys finished eighth with 29 points, with Fort Defiance close behind in ninth with 27 total points.