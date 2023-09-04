Another week, more dramatic action on the gridiron.

Here’s how local teams fared over the weekend:

Riverheads at Tazewell

The Gladiators have picked up their first win as a Class 2 program.

Levi Dunlap and Carson Brooks opened the scoring with early rushing touchdowns as Riverheads defeated Tazewell 35-7 on Saturday afternoon. Jonathan Talbott rushed for 113 yards for the Gladiators, who amassed 322 yards on the ground.

Stuarts Draft at Surry County

A week after a tough battle against King William in the season opener, the Cougars impressed on Friday night.

Stuarts Draft racked up the most points it has ever scored in a game as it prevailed over Surry County, 62-21. All 62 of the Cougars’ points came in the first three quarters, as they led by as much as 55 points in Friday’s contest.

Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial

A week after routing the Charlottesville Black Knights, 55-8, Wilson Memorial encountered a return to reality on Friday night.

Turner Ashby held the Green Hornets to just 147 yards and rolled past Wilson 26-0 in non-district football action. Quarterback Micah Shank threw for a pair of touchdowns and added another on the ground to propel the Knights past Wilson. To make matters worse for the Green Hornets, running back Brayden Tyree, who scored four touchdowns in week one for Wilson, left Friday’s game with an injury.

Luray at Buffalo Gap

The Bison found themselves on the wrong end of a thriller on Friday night, as they fell in overtime to the visiting Luray Bulldogs, 28-22.

Buffalo Gap opened the game on a good note, with a 74-yard touchdown run by Conner Lawrence, and a one-yard score by Jude Louk a few minutes later put the Bison up 14-0. Lawrence found the end zone again in the second quarter to propel Buffalo Gap to a 22-6 lead, but the Bulldogs evened the score by halftime.

Neither team was able to score in the second half, and the game entered overtime. Gap started with the ball in the extra period but was unable to capitalize, and an eight-yard touchdown catch by Luray's Ryder Liscomb handed the Bison their second straight loss to start the season.

Fort Defiance at Alleghany

For the second straight week, Alleghany returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against a Shenandoah District opponent.

The Cougars returned the opening kick 91 yards for a score and blitzed their way to a dominating 34-6 win over the Indians, who are still looking for their first win of the young season.