Will Brooks' field goal wins it for Fort Defiance football against Rockbridge County

FORT DEFIANCE — Will Brooks kicked Fort Defiance’s losing streak in the seat of the pants and into oblivion.
The junior split the uprights on a 23-yard field goal with 39 seconds remaining Friday night to give the Indians a heart-pounding 17-16 homecoming victory over the Rockbridge County Wildcats in a nondistrict football thriller.
The lead changed hands three times in the fourth quarter, including twice inside two minutes, and the last one put an end to Fort’s eight-game losing streak. The last time the Indians celebrated a victory came on March 5 when they routed the Staunton Storm 38-10.
Fort appeared on the verge of more bad luck when the Wildcats’ John Clement drilled a 20-yard field for a 16-14 advantage with 1:55 left on the clock.
But the young Indians didn’t flinch even after a chop block penalty on the first play moved the ball back to the 22. Riley Miller ripped off a 23-yard gain on the next snap to get Fort back into contention. The game was on the line with a fourth-and-3 at the 44, but freshman quarterback Trey Miller hit Shannon Knicely on an out route for 8 yards.
After two incomplete passes brought up third down, Fort head coach Dan Rolfe dialed up the perfect play and could be heard yelling “it’s going for a touchdown” before the snap, and it almost did. With the Wildcats thinking pass all the way, Riley Miller took a handoff, burst through the line and cut back left for a monster 43-yard gain to the 5.
“I could see the defense flowing toward our receivers, and that just opened the play up,” Rolfe said. “Riley did a super job getting pass the line and then cutting back. I thought for sure he was going to score.”
The Indians lost two yards on the next two plays, and Rolfe decided to kick the field goal on third down. Despite a terrible angle from the left hash, Brooks made the kick look routine.
“I kept telling myself that I had to make this,” Brooks said. “I wasn’t about to let my teammates down. This win means everything, especially for our seniors who haven’t experienced many wins. To see the smiles on all their faces was just a tremendous feeling.”
Rockbridge County’s final chance for a victory lasted only one play when Miller Jay’s deep pass was intercepted by Riley Miller, sending the Indians and their homecoming crowd into a frenzy.
Rolfe was speechless for a few moments trying to find the words to describe what the victory meant to the program.
“Our record may not reflect it, but we have not played all that bad,” he said. “I have seen progression at some point in every game, and tonight the kids finally finished the job.
“After Rockbridge took the lead, I told the kids we were going on a two-minute drive and win it. I could see a little doubt in some of their eyes because they had never been in that situation,” Rolfe said. “Now they know they can do it. There are not enough superlatives for these kids tonight.”
The Wildcats came into the game fresh off a 47-8 drubbing of Staunton last week, a game where Jay tossed five touchdown passes, but his favorite target Turner Cook was sidelined with a rib injury against the Indians.
“That is a tough offense to play against,” Rolfe said. “They don’t play it in a traditional manner.”
The Wildcats trailed 7-6 at halftime, but needed less than four times to regain the lead by driving 59 yards in 8 plays, which Garrett Claytor capped with a 10-yard scamper for a 14-13 margin at the 8:04 mark.
Fort’s defense stopped the Wildcats on downs after an incomplete pass at the Indians’ 48 to set up a long TD march. Behind the running of the Millers, the Indians methodically chewed up the yardage with the longest gain being 8 yards. Trey Miller finished the 14-play push by cashing in from 4 yards out as Fort went back in front 14-13 with 9:54 left in the game.
“This was a great high school game,” Rolfe said. “There have been a lot lopsided scores so far around the area, but it was super to provide our fans a great game on homecoming. To do this on homecoming means a lot.”
The Wildcats scored on their first possession of the night, but were stifled by Fort’s defense the rest of the first half. The Indians made a monster goal-line stand in the final minute of the half when Riley Miller laid out at the 1 and got a finger tip on the ball to deflect a fourth-down pass away.
“I had my fingers and toes crossed there,” said Rolfe of the deflection. “Coach (Ryan) Byrd did a heckuva of a job with the defensive calls all night.”
Rockbridge County started its opening series at midfield following a Fort punt. After moving the Indians’ 33, Miller Jay hit Elijah Fox with a 24-yard strike to the 9. Three plays later, Jay rolled in from 8 yards out for a 6-0 lead with 7:57 left in the first quarter.
Fort took its first lead at 7-6 when Trey Miller floated a screen pass in the right flat to Riley Miller, and Miller did the rest, going 38 yards for the TD with just .6 second left in the opening period.
Rolfe never lost the belief that his team loaded with freshman and sophomores would finally experience the elation that engulfed them Friday.
“I knew some day we would get there,” he said. “The monkey is off our backs. The kids have taken their lumps, but they hung in there and now can savor the sweet taste.”
Riley Miller finished with 120 yards on 18 carries, while Trey Miller rushed for 55 yards on 17 runs.
Fort Defiance (1-4) is on its bye next week before returning to action Oct. 8 for a Shenandoah District clash at home against Wilson Memorial.
Rolfe doesn’t see the off week taking away from the newfound momentum.
“We got a few guys injured, and that gives them more time to get healthy,” he said. “I don’t believe the kids are suddenly going to forget how good tonight felt. They are going to be ready again in two weeks.”
Rockbridge County (2-2) is home next Friday for a visit from Virginia High out of Bristol. That game was added as a replacement for the Sept. 10 canceled contest against the Green Hornets when the Wildcats were on pause for COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
FORT DEFIANCE 17, ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY 16
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY 6 0 7 3 — 16
FORT DEFIANCE 7 0 0 10 — 17
First Quarter
RC — Jay 7 run (kick failed)
FD — R.Miller 38 pass from T.Miller (Brooks kick)
Third Quarter
RC — Claytor 19 run (Clement kick)
Fourth Quarter
FD — T.Miller 4 run (Brooks kick)
RC — Clement 20 FG
FD — Brooks 23 FG