Will Brooks' field goal wins it for Fort Defiance football against Rockbridge County

“I could see the defense flowing toward our receivers, and that just opened the play up,” Rolfe said. “Riley did a super job getting pass the line and then cutting back. I thought for sure he was going to score.”

The Indians lost two yards on the next two plays, and Rolfe decided to kick the field goal on third down. Despite a terrible angle from the left hash, Brooks made the kick look routine.

“I kept telling myself that I had to make this,” Brooks said. “I wasn’t about to let my teammates down. This win means everything, especially for our seniors who haven’t experienced many wins. To see the smiles on all their faces was just a tremendous feeling.”

Rockbridge County’s final chance for a victory lasted only one play when Miller Jay’s deep pass was intercepted by Riley Miller, sending the Indians and their homecoming crowd into a frenzy.

Rolfe was speechless for a few moments trying to find the words to describe what the victory meant to the program.

“Our record may not reflect it, but we have not played all that bad,” he said. “I have seen progression at some point in every game, and tonight the kids finally finished the job.