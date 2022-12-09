Wilson boys, girls basketball teams lose to Charlottesville

The Wilson Memorial girls basketball team suffered a 58-39 loss on the road to the Charlottesville Black Knights on Friday night.
Green Hornets’ senior Laci Norman racked up 10 points and seven rebounds in the loss, while sophomore CC Robinson scored seven points and reeled in eight boards.
The loss drops Wilson to 2-3 on the season. They host Strasburg tomorrow night.
The Wilson Memorial boys basketball team (3-2) also lost 81-58 to the Black Knights at home. Their next game is on Dec. 17 against Eastern Mennonite.