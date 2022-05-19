Wilson Memorial baseball team celebrates Senior Night with big win over Fort Defiance

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial celebrated Senior Night in a big way Wednesday with a 10-0 victory over Fort Defiance in Shenandoah District baseball action at Bo Bowers Stadium.

Not only did the Hornets celebrate the win in their final game of the regular season, but each of the team's four seniors made a positive contribution in the contest. Wilson catcher Jacob Leavell drove in two runs with a double in the first inning. Nate Connell singled and scored a run in the fifth, touching home plate on a single by fellow senior Jacob Wakefield. Mason McDowell was 1-for-3 with a double, but the senior made his biggest contribution on the mound with a one-hit, five-inning, complete-game shutout.

"It's always good to win on Senior Night, but seeing each of the seniors contribute makes it special," Wilson head coach Rodney Cullen said. "This was a really good group to work with. They were cheated out of their sophomore season and then last year was a shortened season. For me as a coach, it was upsetting because I really liked working with these guys. Everything was always positive with this group."

McDowell set the tone in the top of the first when he struck out the side in order. His teammates then gave him all the run support he needed with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the first inning.

With one out, a walk and an infield error put two runners on for Kyle Wingfield and his grounder through the right side of the infield put the Hornets on the scoreboard. Jalen Rowzie drove in a run with a single up the middle and Jaden Rose made it 3-0 with an opposite-field single to left. With two outs, Leavell doubled to deep left field, scoring two runs for a 5-0 Wilson lead.

McDowell retired the first seven batters in order before hitting Dante Mazariegos with a pitch in the bottom of the third inning. The Fort base runner stole second, but a strikeout and a liner to third by Jack Liskey ended the inning.

A base hit by Jayden Saunders in the bottom of the third inning stretched Wilson's lead to 6-0.

McDowell's no-hit bid ended with one out in the top of the fourth when Fort dophomore Sam Garber singled to right-center. Garber stole second, but once again McDowell stranded the runner to keep Wilson's 6-0 lead intact.

Wilson leaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth when three straight batters walked. Rowzie chased home two runs with a single to left-center and Rose followed with a single to right to put Wilson on top 9-0.

The Hornets ended the game in the fifth. Connell singled with one out and McDowell followed with a double down the left-field line. With the infield in, Wakefield blooped a single to shallow center to drive in the game's final run.

Rowzie had two hits and drove in three runs while Rose added two hits and two RBIs.

"Rowzie has hit the ball okay all season, but lately he's been red-hot," Cullen said. "Same thing with Rose, he's been swinging the bat well in recent games."

McDowell struck out seven and walked just one in his five innings on the mound. He did hit two batters. The shutout was his second of the season and the sixth for the Hornets' pitching staff.

Wilson finishes the regular season with a 15-5 overall record and an 11-1 mark in the district. Wilson will host a game in the Region 3C tournament on Friday, May 27.

Fort Defiance drops to 7-11 overall and 5-5 in the district. The Indians are back in action this Friday at Riverheads.

WILSON MEMORIAL 10, FORT DEFIANCE 0

FORT DEFIANCE 000 00 — 0 1 4

WILSON 501 31 — 10 10 0

Cole, Lavaway (5) and Mayhew. McDowell and Leavell.

WP — McDowell. LP — Cole. HR — none.