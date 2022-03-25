Wilson Memorial baseball team falls at home to Monticello

FISHERSVILLE — Monticello starter Landon Ham limited Wilson Memorial to just two hits in six shutout innings on a cold, blustery evening at Bo Bowers Stadium and the Mustangs defeated the home team 4-1 in nonconference baseball action.

Ten days ago Wilson opened its season at Monticello with an 8-3 victory in a game where the Hornets also saw Ham on the mound.

"We jumped out to an 8-0 lead early and they brought that kid (Ham) into the game and we won 8-3," Wilson Memorial coach Rodney Cullen said. "I told our guys we would see him again today and we better be ready."

Ham and Wilson's Aiden Podgorski hooked up in a pitcher's duel early with the visitors leading 1-0 after three innings. Monticello scratched across a run in the top of the first inning. Ethan Roach led off with a bloop single to right, stole second and continued to third when the catcher's throw sailed into centerfield. Roach scored on Keagan Costa's hard single to center for a 1-0 Mustangs' lead.

The Mustangs scored an unearned run in the top of the fourth to pad the lead. Costa led off with a single and courtesy runner Gannon Murray swiped second. An error put runners on first and third with one out. Podgorski picked the runner off first and Murray raced home as the Hornets executed the rundown between first and second.

Monticello added some insurance in the sixth with two more runs. Michael LaPrade led off with a base hit and moved to second on a wild pitch. LaPrade scored on a single by Costa, his third hit of the day and his second RBI base hit, making the score 3-0. Brandon Goolsby followed with a double to the left-center gap to put the Mustangs on top 4-0.

Despite finishing with just two hits, Wilson had chances in the third and fifth innings. Ham walked two batters in each of those innings, but the Hornets were unable to produce the key hit. Ham was also aided by his defense that turned two 6-4-3 double plays.

Wilson avoided the shutout with a run in the seventh inning against reliever Roach. Jaden Rose walked to lead off the inning and moved around to third on a pair of wild pitches. Rose scored on a groundout by Ryan McDaniel for the Hornets' lone run.

Finn Irving and Kyle Wingfield each singled to account for Wilson's two base hits.

Podgorski took the loss, allowing four runs, just two earned, on six hits. The junior lefty struck out 10 batters and walked just one in 5.1 innings on the mound. McDaniel, a freshman righthander, pitched the final 1.2 innings and allowed one base hit.

"We just didn't hit the baseball," Cullen said. "I don't know, mentally, I don't think we were ready. We had a couple early errors and an early base-running mistake. I thought we pitched it pretty well, but three of their base hits came on 0-2 counts. Aiden struck out 10 and pitched well. But if you can't score runs, you're going to have to be perfect on the mound. We pitched well, but we weren't perfect."

The loss was the first for Wilson as the Hornets are now 3-1 on the season.

MONTICELLO 4, WILSON MEMORIAL 1

MONTICELLO 100 102 0 — 4 7 1

WILSON 000 000 1 — 1 2 2

Ham, Roach (7) and Costa; Podgorski, McDaniel (6) and Leavell, Connell (6).

WP - Ham. LP - Podgorski. HR - none.