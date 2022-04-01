Wilson Memorial baseball team falls on the road to Turner Ashby

BRIDGEWATER — Allowing nine runs in the bottom of the first inning was too much for Wilson Memorial to overcome Friday evening as the Hornets dropped a nonconference game to Turner Ashby, 16-8.

The loss was the third straight for Wilson Memorial after the Hornets opened the season with three consecutive wins. The victory was the first for Turner Ashby, now 1-6 on the season.

Wilson Memorial took the lead in the top of the first inning. With one out, Dusty Cash walked and moved around the bases on three wild pitches to put the Hornets on the scoreboard.

The first batter in the bottom of the first was just the start of a nightmarish first inning for Wilson. Turner Ashby leadoff batter Micah Matthews, the Knights' freshman phenom who has already committed to play at the University of South Carolina, struck out swinging at a curveball from Wilson starter Mason McDowell. The pitch got away from catcher Ryan Mundie, allowing Matthews to reach first base. When Mindie had trouble tracking down the wild pitch, Matthews continued toward second and, when the throw to second sailed into the outfield, Matthews was standing on third base.

Grayson Smith then doubled, the first of four hits on the night for the Turner Ashby shortstop, scoring Matthews to tie the score at 1-1. The next five batters reached base on three walks, a hit batter and a single by Clay Guyer as the lead swelled to 6-1. After another run scored on a wild pitch, Matthews plated a run with a sacrifice fly to make it 8-1. Smith tripled for his second extra-base hit of the inning and scored when the relay throw back to the infield was off target, giving Turner Ashby a 9-1 lead.

Wilson Memorial responded with three runs in the top of the second inning. Wilson loaded the bases when Mundie was hit by a pitch, Jayden Saunders doubled and Blake Rodgers was hit by a pitch. McDowell plated a run with a groundout and Cash followed with a run-scoring single, making the score 9-3. McDowell scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 9-4.

The Knights stretched their lead to 10 runs, 14-4, with two runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth.

Wilson made won final run at TA, scoring four times in the top of the fifth inning. Nathan Goff walked to lead off the inning and Cash was hit by a pitch. After both runners advanced on a wild pitch, Jaden Ross singled, scoring both runners to make the score 14-6. Kyle Wingfield singled, ending the Knight for TA starter Ben Hedrick. Relief pitcher Tyler Hill retired the first two batters he faced before Saunders singled to keep the inning alive. Connell added a base hit, scoring Wingfield to trim the TA lead to 14-8. The inning ended as Saunders was thrown out when trying to advance to third base on Connell's single.

The Hornets (3-3) will open district play Tuesday when they host the Riverheads Gladiators.

TURNER ASHBY 16, WILSON MEMORIAL 8

WILSON MEMOIRAL 140 040 1 — 8 8 2

TURNER ASHBY 923 010 x — 16 11 0

McDowell, Podgorski (1), Wakefield (3), Ross (5) and Mudie, Connell (2); Hedrick, Hill (5), Guyer (7) and Thomas.

WP - Hedrick. LP - McDowell. HR - none.