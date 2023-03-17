FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial struggled on Friday to string together hits, stranding 11 baserunners as they fell 5-4 to the Broadway Gobblers in non-district baseball.

Entering the bottom of the seventh inning, the Hornets trailed 5-1, but Wilson’s bats finally arrived with runners on base. A pinch-hit single by Dusty Cash and an infield single from Jayden Saunders knocked in a pair of runs. With two outs, Finn Irving pounded a ball by the shortstop, bringing in a run to cut the deficit to one run, but a baserunning error by Saunders led to him being tagged for the final out of the game.

“I’m never going to get on somebody for hustling,” Wilson head coach Rodney Cullen. “What I told him there is that you’re already in scoring position, and you’re the tying run.”

The Hornets loaded the bases in the second and third innings but failed to get any runs out of either scenario.

“We left a lot of baserunners on,” Cullen said. “We got a lot of runners on, so I’m happy with that. We just need to get the hits at the key times and cut the mistakes out.”

Broadway led in the fourth inning as the Hornets struggled in the field. The inning began with an outfield error allowing a runner to reach second base, and the problems only spiraled from there. Three errors led to four unearned runs for the Gobblers.

“Our pitchers did well tonight. We just need to make plays behind them,” Cullen said.

Jaden Rose knocked in a run in the bottom of the fourth for the Hornets, which would be the last sign of life for Wilson’s bats until the final inning.

Ryan McDaniel pitched five innings for the Hornets, allowing five runs, only one earned, and striking out three batters. Aiden Podgorski relieved him and pitched two scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

With Rose, who Cullen identified as one of the team’s best pitchers, dealing with an arm injury and Cash unable to run because of a hamstring problem, Cullen said there isn’t a reason to worry after the Hornets dropped their opening two games of the season.

“We don’t have all of our pieces together yet because of injuries, but when that sorts out, I think we’re going to be good,” Cullen said.