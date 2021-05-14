Wilson Memorial baseball team rolls past Stuarts Draft

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial scored three runs in the top of the first inning Friday evening and never trailed in an 11-4 victory over the Stuarts Draft Cougars in Shenandoah District baseball action.

"I was really pleased with the guys tonight," said Wilson head coach Rodney Cullen. "Defensively, we were a little better tonight. We've been working really hard on our approach at the plate, working on hitting oppo and up the middle. We worked hard on that in practice yesterday. We saw several different pitchers tonight and they all were a little different. We did a good job of staying back and we hit some balls hard."

The Hornets also received solid pitching from Finn Irving and Aiden Podgorski.

"Finn got off to a shaky start, but I thought he settled in and pitched really well," Cullen said." He got a little tired and Aiden came in and did a great job."

Podgorski, a sophomore lefty, got his first varsity victory on the mound against the team coached by his father — Josh Podgorski, head coach of the Cougars.