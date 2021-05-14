Wilson Memorial baseball team rolls past Stuarts Draft

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial scored three runs in the top of the first inning Friday evening and never trailed in an 11-4 victory over the Stuarts Draft Cougars in Shenandoah District baseball action.
"I was really pleased with the guys tonight," said Wilson head coach Rodney Cullen. "Defensively, we were a little better tonight. We've been working really hard on our approach at the plate, working on hitting oppo and up the middle. We worked hard on that in practice yesterday. We saw several different pitchers tonight and they all were a little different. We did a good job of staying back and we hit some balls hard."
The Hornets also received solid pitching from Finn Irving and Aiden Podgorski.
"Finn got off to a shaky start, but I thought he settled in and pitched really well," Cullen said." He got a little tired and Aiden came in and did a great job."
Podgorski, a sophomore lefty, got his first varsity victory on the mound against the team coached by his father — Josh Podgorski, head coach of the Cougars.
Cougars' starter Blake Roach struggled with his command in the fiirst inning as he walked the bases full. Roach then hit Ty Snead with a pitch to force in the first run of the game. With the bases still full, Cameron Sprouse lined a single to left, driving in two runs to put the Hornets up 3-0.
Stuarts Draft bounced back with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning. Cobey Rothgeb and Dawson Jones laced back-to-back singles to start the inning. Irving retired the next two hitters before Colton Harris plated two runs with a single to trim the margin to 3-2.
A two-run double by Snead in the third pushed the Wilson lead to 5-2, but Draft got one run back in the bottom half of the inning. With two outs, Symeon Balser doubled and Caden Clements followed with a run-scoring single to pull the Cougars to within 5-3.
Wilson's Grayson Wright and Mason McDowell opened the top of the fourth with singles and Wright scored on a single by Jacob Leavell, making the score 6-3. With the bases full and two outs, Blaise Pettry was hit by a pitch, forcing home a run to make it 7-3.
A run-scoring single by Harris in the bottom of the fifth pulled Draft to within 7-4, before Wilson put the game away with a four-run outburst in the seventh.
Cameron Sprouse walked to start the seventh and pinch runner Tanner Leche moved to second on an errant pickoff throw. Matthew Bobsin then moved the runner up to third with a grounder to the right side. Irving hit a slow roller to third and the runner beat the throw to the plate to put Wilson up 8-4. Jacob Wakefiled, Wright and Coby Sprouse each added RBI-singles to push the Wilson lead to 11-4.
Posgorski pitched four innings to earn the win. The lefty allowed one run on three hits. He struck out one and walked one.
Nine players contributed to Wilson's 13-hit attack. Wright led the way with three hits while McDowell and Coby Sprouse each added a pair of hits. Harris paced the Cougars with two hits and three RBIs. Jones added two base hits.
Wilson, now 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the distrct, returns to action Tuesday with a home game against Buffalo Gap. Draft is now 1-3 overall and 1-1 in district play. The Cougars play Tuesday at Staunton.
WILSON MEMORIAL 11, STUARTS DRAFT 4
WILSON 302 020 4 — 11 13 0
STUARTS DRAFT 201 010 0 — 4 7 2
WP - Podgorski. LP - Roach.