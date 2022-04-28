Wilson Memorial baseball team shuts out Riverheads

FISHERSVILLE — Good pitching, good defense and timely hitting will win a lot of baseball games.

Wilson Memorial used that precise formula Thursday evening to defeat the Riverheads Gladiators, 5-0, in Shenandoah District baseball action.

Mason McDowell pitched a complete-game, four-hit shutout, Wilson’s defense was nearly flawless and McDowell and Finn Irving came through with key hits during a three-run fourth-inning to spark Wilson to the win.

“Mason threw strikes,” said Wilson head coach Rodney Cullen. “I think he only walked a couple batters. He pitched really well. And, I thought our defense was really good. We made the plays behind Mason tonight.”

Wilson took advantage of a couple Riverheads’ mistakes in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.

McDowell hit the first pitch of the game for a single up the middle. He raced all the way to third on an errant pickoff attempt and scored on a base hit by Dusty Cash for a 1-0 Wilson lead. Cash moved to second on a passed ball and scored on a Riverheads error to make it 2-0.

Wilson tacked on three more runs in the fourth inning to pad its lead. Jalen Rowzie led off with a single and Jayden Saunders walked to put two runners on. Rowzie scored on a base hit by McDowell and Irving added a two-run single, giving the Hornets a 5-0 cushion.

McDowell, who finished with four strikeouts, retired the side in order in three of the final four innings.

Riverheads had just two innings, the third and the sixth, with two runners on base.

With two outs in the third inning, Landon Lightner singled and Bennett Dunlap walked. McDowell retired Aidan Miller on a fly ball to left field to end the inning.

The Gladiators advanced a runner as far as third base just once in the game. Lightner, who had two of the four Riverheads’ hits, singled to lead off the top of the sixth. Lightner stole second and continued to third when the catcher’s throw bounced into centerfield for Wilson’s only error of the game. Ryan Farris walked and stole second to put two runners in scoring position, but McDowell retired Logan Austin on a ground ball to short to keep the shutout intact.

“We’ve been working a lot on situational hitting and being more disciplined at the plate,” Cullen added. “Tonight, I thought we were a little more disciplined with our at-bats and we did enough on offense to get the win.” Wilson finished with eight base hits—two each by McDowell and Irving.

The two teams will play back-to-back games as the Hornets ravel to Riverheads on Friday.

WILSON MEMORIAL 5, RIVERHEADS 0

RIVERHEADS 000 000 0 — 0 4 4

WILSON MEMORIAL 200 300 x — 5 8 1

L. Dunlap, C. Kwiecinski (2) and Farris. McDowell and Leavell.

WP—McDowell. LP—L. Dunlap. HR—none/