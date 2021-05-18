Wilson Memorial baseball team survives Buffalo Gap

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial scored five runs bridging the fourth and fifth innings Tuesday to break away from a tie as the Green Hornets outlasted the Buffalo Gap Bison 9-6 in Shenandoah District baseball.

The win was the second straight for the Hornets, which comes after a two-game losing skid. Conversely the Bison dropped their third straight game during which they have allowed 40 runs, while scoring only 13.

Gap (1-3, 0-3) had battled back to deadlock the game at 4-all with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. However, Wilson (3-2, 2-1) produced the go-ahead tally in the bottom of the frame when Grayson Wright singled and rode home on Jacob Leavell’s RBI double.

The Hornets broke the game open with a four-run outburst in the fifth highlighted by Mason McDowell’s two-run single, which gave him four RBIs in the game.

“We had way too many strikeouts at the plate, but we did hit the ball with 11 hits,” Wilson head coach Rodney Cullen said. “We kept battling all night, and that is something we have done a good job at so far this season. I like that in this team.

“We usually have been able to answer back right away after giving up a few runs. The guys don’t get down on themselves,” Cullen said.