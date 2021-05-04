Wilson Memorial baseball team survives Waynesboro's seventh-inning rally

After a nearly two-year hiatus, high school baseball is back.
Wilson made the most of its opportunities Tuesday to take a 6-0 lead and then held off a big five-run Waynesboro rally in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Little Giants, 6-5, in nondistrict action at Kate Collins Field.
"I wasn't sure what to expect, but overall I was pleased with the way we played. It was nice to be back out here," said veteran Wilson coach Rodney Cullen.
Wilson took the lead with a run in the top of the first. Leadoff batter Jacob Wakefield reached first when his bunt was misplayed for an error. Wakefield stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball for a 1-0 Hornets' lead.
The Hornets added three more runs in the third. Finn Irving reached on an infield error and Tanner Leche walked. After both runners advanced on a wild pitch, Grayson Wright singled, scoring Irving to make it 2-0. Mason McDowell walked to load the bases and a walk to Jason Leavell forced in a row for a 3-0 Wilson advantage. With the bases still full, Ty Snead's sacrifice fly to right scored Wright to put the Hornets on top 4-0.
Wilson added another run in the fifth when McDowell led off the inning with a triple and Coby Sprouse followed with a single up the middle, pushing the margin to 5-0.
Wilson scored its final run in the seventh when Matthew Bobsin's single to left scored McDowell for a 6-0 lead. At the time, Wilson's final run didn't seem that improtant, but it turned out to be the game-winning run.
Three straight walks to start the bottom of the seventh loaded the bases for the Little Giants. After a strikeout, Waynesboro's Ian Johnson hit a grounder to second. The throw to second to get the force was wide of the bag and two runs scored on the play, cutting the margin to 6-2.
Jacob Barker plated a run with a single to make it 6-3 and Andrew Gregory's grounder to first scored Johnson to pull the Little Giants to within 6-4. Zach Coburn scored on a wild pitch to make it a one-run game and Waynesboro had the potential tying run at third with two outs. Wilson's McDowell recorded the final out with a strikeout to preserve the 6-5 Wilson win.
Sophomore lefty Aiden Podgorski and freshman Bobsin combined to shut out the Little Giants for the first six innings.
"I thought Aiden did a pretty good job in his first varstiy start," said Cullen. "I thought he got a little tired and we brought the freshman in and he threw really well. I thought we might hit the ball better, but we weren't as disciplined at the plate as I would like us to be. I thought we watched too many good pitches and we chased too many pitches out of the strike zone. I wish we would have finished the game better, but overall it was a good win."
Podgorski pitched 3.2 innings and allowed just one hit. He struck out four and walked five. Bobsin worked 2.1 innings and struck oiut five. He was charged with three runs as the three batters he walked to start the seventh all scored. McDowell recorded the final three outs on the mound.
Wilson finished he contest with five base hits, one each by McDowell, Blaise Pettry, Wright, Sprous and Bobsin. Waynesboro managed just three hits, all three by Barker.
WILSON 102 010 1 — 6 5 1
WAYNESBORO 000 000 5 — 5 3 2
Podgorski, Bobsin (4), McDowell (7) and Leavell, Sprouse (5); Gregory, Sherman (3). Critzer (7).
WP -Bobsin. LP - Gregory. HR - none.