Wilson Memorial baseball team survives Waynesboro's seventh-inning rally

Three straight walks to start the bottom of the seventh loaded the bases for the Little Giants. After a strikeout, Waynesboro's Ian Johnson hit a grounder to second. The throw to second to get the force was wide of the bag and two runs scored on the play, cutting the margin to 6-2.

Jacob Barker plated a run with a single to make it 6-3 and Andrew Gregory's grounder to first scored Johnson to pull the Little Giants to within 6-4. Zach Coburn scored on a wild pitch to make it a one-run game and Waynesboro had the potential tying run at third with two outs. Wilson's McDowell recorded the final out with a strikeout to preserve the 6-5 Wilson win.

Sophomore lefty Aiden Podgorski and freshman Bobsin combined to shut out the Little Giants for the first six innings.

"I thought Aiden did a pretty good job in his first varstiy start," said Cullen. "I thought he got a little tired and we brought the freshman in and he threw really well. I thought we might hit the ball better, but we weren't as disciplined at the plate as I would like us to be. I thought we watched too many good pitches and we chased too many pitches out of the strike zone. I wish we would have finished the game better, but overall it was a good win."