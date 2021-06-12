Wilson Memorial baseball team tops Fort Defiance to clinch regional berth

STUARTS DRAFT — After a rain delay suspended Friday’s night’s game between Fort Defiance and Wilson, the Hornets were clinging to a 3-2 lead.

The winner would move on to play powerful Broadway in the first round of regionals on Monday, while the loser was finished for the season.

Wilson gained the upper hand in the resumption of the game, scoring a pair of runs to win the special playoff game between the two Augusta County rivals, who had finished with exactly the same record during the regular season.

The Hornets went on to a mercy-rule shortened 12-2 win in six innings to punch a ticket to regionals.

“After they beat us 15-2 on Wednesday, we could have just hung our heads,” said Wilson Memorial head coach Rodney Cullen. “But I’m proud of these guys; they didn’t do that.”

With one out in the bottom of the third, Cam Sprouse singled and Finn Irving was hit by a pitch for the Hornets.

Tanner Leach followed with an RBI-double and pitcher Aiden Podgorski drove in another run with a ground out, giving the Hornets a 5-2 lead.

That would prove to be enough as several Wilson pitchers kept the Fort off the scoreboard for the rest of the game.