Wilson Memorial baseball team weathers the Storm, comes back to beat Staunton

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial used a seven-run fourth-inning Friday evening to wipe out an early 2-0 deficit and the Green Hornets went on to defeat the Staunton Storm 10-6 in Shenandoah District baseball action.

"We made some mistakes early in the game that were costly, but we hit the ball pretty well late in the game and put some runs on the board," Wilson head coach Rodney Cullen said. "George (Staunton head coach George Laase) does a good job with his team. They've given teams some tough games. They play hard and tonight they gave us a tough ballgame."

Staunton took the lead with single runs in the first and third innings.

Logan Hicks walked to lead off the game and moved to second on a passed ball. A ground ball to the right side by Haiden Engleman moved Hicks to third and another groundout by Aaron Neil scored Hicks for a 1-0 Storm lead.

Hicks reached on an error to start the third inning and stole second, He scored on a base hit Landyn Coggins, giving the Storm a 2-0 lead.

The Hornets took advantage of three Staunton errors in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead. With the bases loaded and one out, Mason McDowell singled to put the Hornets on the scoreboard. Dusty Cash's infield grounder scored a run to tie the score at 2-2. Aiden Podgorski gave Wilson the lead with a two-run single and a single by Kyle Winfield drove in two more runs, giving the Hornets a 6-2 cushion. Wingfield later scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-2.

The Storm fought back with two runs in the fifth. Neil walked and scored on a double by Harrell. Harrell then scored all the way from second base on a wild pitch to pull Staunton to within 7-4.

McDowell led off the bottom of the fifth inning and his fly ball was lost in the lights and dropped in for a double. McDowell scored on a Podgorski single, making the score 8-4. Jacob Leavell drove in a run with a base hit before Wingfield added a run-scoring double to push Wilson's lead to 10-4.

Staunton's Engleman drove in a run if the sixth with a base hit and teammate John Henderson added a run-scoring single in the seventh, making the final count 10-6.

Finn Irving worked three-plus innings for Wilson and allowed two unearned runs on four hits. Irving left in the fourth with the bases loaded and no outs. Podgorski worked out of the fourth-inning jam without allowing a run and pitched the final four innings to get the win. The Wilson lefty allowed four runs on six hits.

"Our pitchers weren't their sharpest, but they both battled for us," said Cullen.

McDowell, Podgorski, Wingfield and Jalen Rowzie each contributed two hits for the Wilson offense. Harrell and Henderson each had two base hits for the Storm.

WILSON MEMORIAL 10, STAUNTON 6

STAUNTON 101 021 1 — 6 9 5

WILSON 000 730 x — 10 14 3

Coggins, Tovar (4), Engleman (4) and Engleman, Oakes (4); Irving, Podgorski (4) and Leavell.

WP - Podgorski. LP - Coggins. HR - none.